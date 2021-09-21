Terraces are exempt from checking corona passes — unless you need the toilet

NewsEntertainmentHealthPolitics & Society
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
People-drinking-at-a-terrace-in-Eindhoven-on-summer-day
DEN BOSCH - AUGUST 12: Terraces on the central market square in the historic city center of the Dutch town Den Bosch.

Outgoing minister of health, Hugo de Jonge has announced that people won’t need to show their coronavirus pass when sitting outside on a terrace. They will however need to show it if they go inside to use the toilet — so best you have those QR codes ready anyway.

This Saturday the rules are changing. 🚦Tot ziens 1.5-metre distance, hello coronavirus pass for entering catering venues, festivals, concerts, sports and cultural events — we thought that was the condition anyway.

An exception for terraces

Well, it was, but the Tweede Kamer (the lower house in parliament) a.k.a. the ministers who attend debates have made an exception for terraces The NOS reports. 🍻  

They believe that coronavirus spreads much less outdoors, and fear losing public support for the coronavirus measures. Hmm, think the mayor of Amsterdam beat them to it.

READ MORE | Simply not possible: Amsterdam will not ask everyone for corona pass, mayor confirms

Rutte doesn’t think this is smart

The Prime Minister has called this exception unwise, and the cabinet feels the same. According to Rutte, terrace guests will still have to go inside to pay and use the toilet.

There’s also the matter of rain, which we’re all too familiar with. ☔️ During the debate, the Prime Minister highlighted that “It can start to rain and then everyone suddenly goes inside.” He has a point. Will coronavirus passes be checked then? 🤔

What are your thoughts on the coronavirus pass exemption for terraces? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Dutchscenery/Depositphotos

Previous articleNearly twice as many people became Dutch citizens in 2020 compared to 2019
Next articleFar from the Arctic: an off-track walrus spotted on a Dutch island
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Far from the Arctic: an off-track walrus spotted on a Dutch island

For the first time since 1998, and after making quick stops in Denmark and Germany, a roaming walrus was seen...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Far from the Arctic: an off-track walrus spotted on a Dutch island

Farah Al Mazouni -
For the first time since 1998, and after making quick stops in Denmark and Germany, a roaming walrus was seen on one of the...

Terraces are exempt from checking corona passes — unless you need the toilet

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
Outgoing minister of health, Hugo de Jonge has announced that people won’t need to show their coronavirus pass when sitting outside on a terrace....

Nearly twice as many people became Dutch citizens in 2020 compared to 2019

Nicole Ogden -
Last year, 49,000 people became naturalised Dutch citizens! This amount is almost twice as much as in 2019. According to RTL Nieuws, the last...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X