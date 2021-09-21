Terraces are exempt from checking corona passes — unless you need the toilet

Outgoing minister of health, Hugo de Jonge has announced that people won’t need to show their coronavirus pass when sitting outside on a terrace. They will however need to show it if they go inside to use the toilet — so best you have those QR codes ready anyway.

This Saturday the rules are changing. 🚦Tot ziens 1.5-metre distance, hello coronavirus pass for entering catering venues, festivals, concerts, sports and cultural events — we thought that was the condition anyway.

An exception for terraces

Well, it was, but the Tweede Kamer (the lower house in parliament) a.k.a. the ministers who attend debates have made an exception for terraces The NOS reports. 🍻

They believe that coronavirus spreads much less outdoors, and fear losing public support for the coronavirus measures. Hmm, think the mayor of Amsterdam beat them to it.

READ MORE | Simply not possible: Amsterdam will not ask everyone for corona pass, mayor confirms

Rutte doesn’t think this is smart

The Prime Minister has called this exception unwise, and the cabinet feels the same. According to Rutte, terrace guests will still have to go inside to pay and use the toilet.

There’s also the matter of rain, which we’re all too familiar with. ☔️ During the debate, the Prime Minister highlighted that “It can start to rain and then everyone suddenly goes inside.” He has a point. Will coronavirus passes be checked then? 🤔

Feature Image: Dutchscenery/Depositphotos

