More than 10,000 coronavirus cases recorded in a single day in the Netherlands

The Netherlands recorded exactly 10,272 positive coronavirus test results between Wednesday and Thursday morning this week.

The last time we saw the daily number of cases go above the 10,000 mark was on July 18, reports NU.nl.

As if this new broken record wasn’t “impressive” enough, there have only been 15 other days with more recorded positive results than this since the start of the pandemic — yes, this thing actually has a beginning…though we find those times hard to recall.

A fivefold increase

Approximately one month ago, the average daily number of coronavirus cases was 1,700. The number we’re seeing now is about five times as high! 😱

The bad news doesn’t end there. The number of ICU admissions, as well as coronavirus-related deaths, has also been soaring.

This basically means two things: 1) we have to wave goodbye to life with few restrictions and 2) wave hello to a stricter use of corona pass.

