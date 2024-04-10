These three Dutch cities have some of the highest rents in all of Europe

It's rough out here 😥

Feel like it’s impossible to find an affordable rental home in the Netherlands? Well, that’s because it pretty much is.

Yep, while renters have long known that renting in the lowlands is barely doable anymore, we’re now getting our concerns validated by research.

As it turns out, a whopping three Dutch cities have made it into the top five of the most expensive European cities to rent in. And that’s not a title to be proud of.

Nearly €1,000 for a single room

Take a guess and see if you can guess which three Dutch cities are among the most expensive.

I’ll wait…

If you guessed Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, you’re entirely correct. As NU.nl writes, all three of these major cities are among the most pricey in Europe.

According to research conducted by HousingAnywhere, a European rental platform, Amsterdam is the most expensive city in all of Europe.

Renters here pay an average of €2,275 per month for an apartment, €1,740 for a studio and about €963 for a room. Yes, you read that right. 🥲

READ MORE | Why is there a housing shortage in the Netherlands? The Dutch housing crisis explained

The Dutch capital is followed in the rankings by Rome in second place and Paris in third. Rotterdam and The Hague claim spots four and five, and Utrecht comes in seventh.

What’s the solution?

So yes, many Dutch cities aren’t affordable anymore for people on normal wages — but how do we solve this issue?

You guessed it: to reduce rents, we need to build more homes. That’s what HousingAnywhere CEO Djordy Seelmann tells NU.nl.

READ MORE | 11 creative solutions to the Dutch student housing crisis that makes us say “Why didn’t we think of that?”

But that’s not as easy as it sounds: “The rising construction costs pose a risk to the construction plans of municipalities,” Seelmann says. “To meet these challenges, companies and policymakers need to prioritize partnerships to make new homes faster.”

How do you feel about renting in the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

