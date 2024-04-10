Feel like it’s impossible to find an affordable rental home in the Netherlands? Well, that’s because it pretty much is.

Yep, while renters have long known that renting in the lowlands is barely doable anymore, we’re now getting our concerns validated by research.

As it turns out, a whopping three Dutch cities have made it into the top five of the most expensive European cities to rent in. And that’s not a title to be proud of.

Nearly €1,000 for a single room

Take a guess and see if you can guess which three Dutch cities are among the most expensive.

I’ll wait…

If you guessed Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, you’re entirely correct. As NU.nl writes, all three of these major cities are among the most pricey in Europe.

According to research conducted by HousingAnywhere, a European rental platform, Amsterdam is the most expensive city in all of Europe.

Renters here pay an average of €2,275 per month for an apartment, €1,740 for a studio and about €963 for a room. Yes, you read that right. 🥲

The Dutch capital is followed in the rankings by Rome in second place and Paris in third. Rotterdam and The Hague claim spots four and five, and Utrecht comes in seventh.

What’s the solution?

So yes, many Dutch cities aren’t affordable anymore for people on normal wages — but how do we solve this issue?

You guessed it: to reduce rents, we need to build more homes. That’s what HousingAnywhere CEO Djordy Seelmann tells NU.nl.

But that’s not as easy as it sounds: “The rising construction costs pose a risk to the construction plans of municipalities,” Seelmann says. “To meet these challenges, companies and policymakers need to prioritize partnerships to make new homes faster.”

How do you feel about renting in the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments.