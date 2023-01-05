Dutch wages are increasing at a historical rate, and it’s simply not enough

NewsEconomy
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Woman-goes-grocery-shopping-in-a-supermarket
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/good-looking-woman-standing-front-vegetable-shelves-choosing-what-buy_11450434.htm#query=grocery%20shopping&position=1&from_view=search

While the average person in the Netherlands now makes 3% more than last year, it’s still not enough to cover the costs of the country’s current record-breaking inflation

While we are witnessing the highest wage increase since 2008, it is still not easy to enter any supermarket without getting slapped in the face by the prices. 

Over the past year, consumer prices have risen by approximately 10%. As a result, even with a wage increase, the average Dutchies will have a slimmer wallet at the end of the month compared to this time a year ago, RTL Nieuws reports. 

So, who got what? 

While there’s still a huge teacher shortage in the Netherlands, wages rose the most in the education sector. According to a new calculation of the CBS, teachers were given a 7% rise in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

READ MORE: Interest, inflation, and lower house prices: what does this mean for Dutch housing?

While it looks like the decision-makers were not moved by the farmers’ protests last year, in the agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and energy sectors wages rose only by 2%.

The good news is that collective bargaining wages are expected to rise sharply again in the new year because many new collective agreements are only taking effect in 2023. 

Simply not enough

And will any of these wage increases be enough to tackle the current cost of living crisis? Nee. 

In fact, in spite of a general rise in wages, the average worker in the Netherlands will now enjoy a wage development of -6%, CBS reports. 🙃

saving-money-woolsocks-the-netherlands
It getting harder to save money at the end of the month. Image: Depositphotos

Meaning that yep, that monthly payslip will be, on average, 6% less powerful than it was last year. Top

Turns out we have unions

Don’t fret just yet, however. It’s not all doom and gloom. 

One of the many things that we can thank the crazy high inflation for, however, is the fact that we were forced to focus more on worker’s unions

Their main goal nowadays is to demand higher wages. Shocking, right? They demand that the increase would be in addition to their demand for an aperiodic wage increase. 

Which is your favourite crisis nowadays? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Were the predictions right? These were the most popular Dutch baby names in 2022
Next article
These Dutchies just invented a device that will charge your phone in 5 minutes
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

These Dutchies just invented a device that will charge your phone in 5 minutes

You may have heard rumours about the Dutch being pretty innovative. Well, here are some Dutchies who are once again...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

These Dutchies just invented a device that will charge your phone in 5 minutes

Lyna Meyrer - 0
You may have heard rumours about the Dutch being pretty innovative. Well, here are some Dutchies who are once again proving them to be...

Were the predictions right? These were the most popular Dutch baby names in 2022

Liana Pereira - 0
In June of last year, 24baby dropped their predictions for the top baby names for Dutchies in 2022. As we ride further into 2023,...

Dutch Quirk #70: Eat too much and have to uitbuik afterwards

Francesca Burbano - 0
Imagine this: you just finished having a delicious meal with your favourite Dutchie when they all of a sudden sit back, undo the top of their...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.