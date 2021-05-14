You have to pay: Netherlands against free PCR tests when travelling

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Image: ©Geber86/Canva.com

As part of the aim to see travel between EU countries resume this summer, the EU Commission has proposed that compulsory PCR tests before travel should be free. But don’t get too excited, the Netherlands is not in favour.

With holiday travel becoming possible again on May 15, many unvaccinated people will be required to take a PCR test before hopping on a plane and hitting the beaches. A commercial PCR test will oftentimes set you back over €100.

Take all this into account and the Netherlands’ decision certainly seems out of character for the bargain-hunting Dutch — but when a company’s profits are at stake, it’s a different story.

Not profitable

Rasmus Emmelkamp, ​​director of Spoedtest.nl, tells radio station BNR that a free test is not profitable for commercial testers. “Such a test is already quite expensive. After it has been taken, it must be transported to a laboratory and we must secure the data” he explains. “We are in favor of the cheapest possible test, but as far as we are concerned, if it is free — it’s unattainable.”

No power to veto

As a result, the Netherlands is against the EU Commission’s proposal. However, if the majority of EU member states votes in favour of this proposal, the Netherlands will be obliged to follow suit.

This means that the Netherlands would either have to subsidise commercial testing, or, the GGD — which carries out free testing — will have to register their tests with a name. Currently, GGD tests do not have a specific name and therefore are not valid for use when it comes to using the result as a ticket to travel.

GroenLinks MEP, Tineke Strik, is in favour of using GGD tests for travel. “On the market, a test is easily €100, so it can really be a barrier, especially if you have to travel with a family and have a test done more often,” she tells the NOS Radio 1 Journaal.

What are your thoughts on the Netherlands’ stance? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: ©Geber86/Canva.com

Previous articleForgotten women painters of the Dutch Renaissance and Golden Age eras
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Vienna: new night train coming to the Netherlands

Fancy eating a slice of Sachertorte in Vienna or strolling through the streets of Innsbruck with the snow-covered Alps in...
Jana Vondráčková -

Latest posts

You have to pay: Netherlands against free PCR tests when travelling

Sarah O'Leary -
As part of the aim to see travel between EU countries resume this summer, the EU Commission has proposed that compulsory PCR tests before...

Forgotten women painters of the Dutch Renaissance and Golden Age eras

Chuka Nwanazia -
The Netherlands is of course a land of art and museums. Countless museums showcase the works of famous Dutch Masters with many named after...

Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Vienna: new night train coming to the Netherlands

Jana Vondráčková -
Fancy eating a slice of Sachertorte in Vienna or strolling through the streets of Innsbruck with the snow-covered Alps in the background? Luckily for us,...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X