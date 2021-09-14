Vaccinated in the Netherlands? Here’s how you can prove it

Have you been working on your DIY skills in lockdown? Well, now you can use them when collating your travel documents. Residents in the Netherlands can use the CoronaCheck app as a vaccination certificate to enter large scale events, dine or drink indoors and travel.

This is good news for your nasal cavities. You’ll no longer have to provide a negative test to enter events if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

As of July 1, the CoronaCheck app has been used by residents of the Netherlands to show a “corona pass” before entry to large scale events and before travelling to a different country.

Corona pass needed before entry to restaurants, cafés, cinemas and theatres

As of September 25, a “corona pass” will also be needed in the Netherlands before people can dine or drink indoors or go to the cinema, theatre or a concert.

Speaking at a press conference, the prime minister hopes that this will only be a temporary measure. The cabinet will revisit the issue on November 1.

How can I get a “corona pass”?

It’s simple, you log into the app with your DigiD and retrieve your vaccination or test data. Your certificates will be given in the app and each will have a QR code which is scanned before entry.

If you were vaccinated or tested in the Netherlands, and you have a DigiD, then you don’t have to worry. The CoronaCheck app is linked to your DigiD, and the GGD will enter your vaccination status or test result into this system for you.

Put simply, this means that in order to get your corona pass, all you should need to do is log in to your CoronaCheck app, head to “My certificates” and click “View QR”. this code will be scanned by security at the venue you wish to enter and will grant you access (if you are indeed vaccinated, have tested negative or have recently recovered from the virus.)

The certificate will contain personal information including your name, date of birth, and which vaccine you have received — but it is the QR code that will be scanned.

If you were vaccinated in another country, there are a few extra steps you may have to take before your international vaccination is registered in the Netherlands.

A vaccination passport?

Since July 1, 2021 the CoronaCheck app has been used for European travel and domestic use.

READ MORE | How do I get my jab invite? Dutch vaccination process for internationals explained

The European travel card can’t be used in the Netherlands because the Dutch consider the sharing of this information an invasion of privacy. Unlike this card, the Dutch travel ticket contains less information, which will not specify whether the user has been vaccinated, tested negative, or has antibodies from previously contracting the disease. Instead, it will only indicate whether or not they are safe to travel.

Ironing out the kinks

There have been some issues with people registering their vaccinations. Those who have received a vaccine directly from their GP may not have their data stored in the national CIMS system yet.

This has prevented a number of people from creating a vaccination certificate in the app. You can log in to this webpage on the RIVM to check whether or not your registration has been successful.

Need a paper version of your vaccination certificate? You can arrange this on the Dutch government website.

Will you be downloading the vaccination passport? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in June 2021, and was fully updated in September 2021 for your reading pleasure.