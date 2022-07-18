Dutch Navy ship busts 650 kilos of cocaine just hours after completing training

Holy moly! Fresh out of training, the new crew on the Dutch naval vessel, Zr. Ms. Groningen, made a huge drug bust in the south of Curaçao last week.

On the very same day that the crew completed their final training session, they intercepted a speedboat containing more than 650 kilos of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea. Talk about a job well done! 👏

According to the Ministry of Defense, this has never happened so soon after a new crew has been launched, NOS reports.

Patrouilleschip https://t.co/USGoMggkjo. Groningen heeft gisternacht in opdracht van de Kustwacht Caribisch gebied een drugstransport onderschept in het Caribisch gebied. De vangst betrof meer dan 650 kilo cocaïne.💥



Meer lezen over deze actie? ⬇️https://t.co/7pBehyIxrU pic.twitter.com/VumxpHiCUp — Defensie Caribisch gebied (@DefensieCarib) July 15, 2022

Coast guard and naval ship were quick to act

After the speedboat holding the drugs was discovered by a coast guard, the Dutch navy ship and a helicopter were sent to take care of the matter.

The navy ship launched two fast boats that tried to stop the speedboat — but with the drug smugglers refusing to obey orders, warning shots were fired.

READ MORE | The Dutch ship that disguised itself as an island during World War II

In the end, the coast guard team was able to shut down the speedboat’s outboard motors with a sniper shot from the helicopter.

Real life or were they filming an action movie? Somebody call Hollywood! 🤯

The aftermath

The five drug smugglers on board the speedboat were arrested and handed over to the police in Curaçao for further interrogation.

READ MORE | Ecstasy shop opens in the Netherlands, buuut it’s not what you think

In addition to the packs of cocaine, four firearms were also found on the boat.

What do you think about the navy ship’s first drug catch? Tell us in the comments below! 👇