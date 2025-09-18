💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Netherlands becomes the EU’s priciest flying destination as flight taxes soar

New flight tax increases announced on Prinsjesdag (Budget Day) will make Dutch airports the most expensive in the entire European Union, with families facing an extra €200 or more for long-haul holidays.

It looks like the Netherlands is officially pricing itself out of the skies.

While other European countries keep their aviation taxes modest, the Dutch government is going full throttle on what critics call a misguided environmental policy that’s more likely to send travellers to Belgian and German airports than reduce emissions.

The eye-watering numbers

The current flight tax (vliegbelasting) has risen by 2.9% to €30.25 per person in 2025. But the real shock comes in 2027 when long-haul flight taxes jump by €50 to €70 per ticket.

READ MORE | Dutch budget plan 2025: These changes will affect your wallet

For a family of four planning that dream trip to New York or Bangkok, this means at least €200 extra in taxes alone, according to AD.

Compare this to Belgium, where families pay a maximum flight tax of €10 per flight, and you understand why KLM CEO Marjan Rintel is sounding the alarms.

Border-hopping becomes the norm

But here’s the delicious Dutch irony: a policy designed to reduce emissions is encouraging more car journeys.

Research by KLM shows 74% of Dutch travellers will now consider driving to Belgian or German airports if prices keep rising.

Facade-of-Schiphol-airport-with-man-pushing-long-line-of-baggage-carriages-now-less-popular-due-to-higher-flight-tax
With cheaper ticket prices elsewhere, more travellers will likely ditch Schiphol for Belgian or German airports. Image: Depositphotos

“This doesn’t help the climate,” Rintel tells AD.

Of course, it’s KLM pointing this out, but she’s right. When families can save hundreds by driving two hours to Brussels, the environmental maths looks questionable.

READ MORE | KLM just landed in the top 10 worst European airlines list (and are we surprised?)

And, although the government plans to raise €1.1 billion annually by 2027, not a cent goes toward making aviation more sustainable. It all flows into the general treasury, whilst 87% of Dutch people think the money should make flying greener.

What this means for internationals

If you’re an expat, this hits particularly hard. Unlike locals with extensive train networks, you depend on flights to visit family abroad.

The tax structure especially punishes long-haul flights, affecting internationals who travel greater distances to see family in Asia or the Americas, for example.

However, smart money is already eyeing Brussels Airport or Düsseldorf as alternatives, despite the travel hassle.

Will you join the exodus to foreign airports, or pay the premium to fly from the Netherlands? Share your travel strategy in the comments.

Abuzer founded DutchReview a decade ago because he thought expats needed it and wanted to make amends for the Dutch cuisine. He has a Masters in Political Science and IT but somewhere always wanted to study history or good old football. He also a mortgage in the Netherlands and will happily tell you too how to get one. Born and raised in Rotterdam, Abuzer now lives in Leiden but is always longing back to his own international year in Italy.

