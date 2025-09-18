- Advertisement -

New flight tax increases announced on Prinsjesdag (Budget Day) will make Dutch airports the most expensive in the entire European Union, with families facing an extra €200 or more for long-haul holidays.

It looks like the Netherlands is officially pricing itself out of the skies.

While other European countries keep their aviation taxes modest, the Dutch government is going full throttle on what critics call a misguided environmental policy that’s more likely to send travellers to Belgian and German airports than reduce emissions.

The eye-watering numbers

The current flight tax (vliegbelasting) has risen by 2.9% to €30.25 per person in 2025. But the real shock comes in 2027 when long-haul flight taxes jump by €50 to €70 per ticket.

For a family of four planning that dream trip to New York or Bangkok, this means at least €200 extra in taxes alone, according to AD.

Compare this to Belgium, where families pay a maximum flight tax of €10 per flight, and you understand why KLM CEO Marjan Rintel is sounding the alarms.

Border-hopping becomes the norm

But here’s the delicious Dutch irony: a policy designed to reduce emissions is encouraging more car journeys.

Research by KLM shows 74% of Dutch travellers will now consider driving to Belgian or German airports if prices keep rising.

With cheaper ticket prices elsewhere, more travellers will likely ditch Schiphol for Belgian or German airports. Image: Depositphotos

“This doesn’t help the climate,” Rintel tells AD.

Of course, it’s KLM pointing this out, but she’s right. When families can save hundreds by driving two hours to Brussels, the environmental maths looks questionable.

And, although the government plans to raise €1.1 billion annually by 2027, not a cent goes toward making aviation more sustainable. It all flows into the general treasury, whilst 87% of Dutch people think the money should make flying greener.

What this means for internationals

If you’re an expat, this hits particularly hard. Unlike locals with extensive train networks, you depend on flights to visit family abroad.

The tax structure especially punishes long-haul flights, affecting internationals who travel greater distances to see family in Asia or the Americas, for example.

However, smart money is already eyeing Brussels Airport or Düsseldorf as alternatives, despite the travel hassle.

Will you join the exodus to foreign airports, or pay the premium to fly from the Netherlands? Share your travel strategy in the comments.