A new COVID-19 variant is circulating in the Netherlands: here’s what to look out for

Get tested, stay safe 😷

Dutch health authorities are now monitoring cases of a new COVID-19 variant, named XFG or ‘Stratus’.

According to the RIVM, XFG has been the most dominant strain of the virus since early July, accounting for 80-90% of the cases in recent weeks.

However, the RIVM also stresses that there’s no need to sound the alarm, as XFG is “virtually no different” from previous variants, at least in terms of symptoms.

What symptoms should I look out for?

Since the introduction of the previous Omikron variant, most COVID-19 symptoms have been a sore throat, coughing, and sneezing.

Research finds that you can expect similar symptoms with XFG, along with the possibility of:

  • Other cold symptoms (such as a runny nose),
  • Shortness of breath,
  • Fever, and
  • A sudden loss of smell.

Less common symptoms are also possible, including vomiting, nausea, muscle pain, and headache. For a more comprehensive list, you can visit the RIVM’s webpage on COVID-19.

Feeling unwell? Keep an eye out for these symptoms and get tested as soon as possible.

Good to know: The Netherlands has launched a new COVID-19 vaccination round to combat a potential resurgence in cases this winter. If you belong to one of the risk groups, you can make an appointment with the GGD to receive your vaccination.

