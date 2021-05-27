Theatres, museums, and indoor dining: next round of relaxations expected on June 5

Outgoing Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge has announced that from Saturday, June 5 new relaxations in the coronavirus policy will come into effect. Restaurants will be able to offer indoor seating, and theatres, museums, and cinemas will also reopen, reports NOS.

On Friday, the cabinet will finalise their plans for this phase of relaxations. The details will be presented by prime minister Rutte and outgoing minister of health De Jonge at a press conference on Friday night.

Missed eating out?

It is reported that from next Saturday, June 5, restaurants and cafes will be able to offer indoor seating to a maximum of 30 guests. In line with these new relaxations, catering venues will be able to stay open until 10 PM. Reservations will be essential and there will be fixed seat allocations.

This will level the playing field for Horeca (hotels, restaurants, cafés) and get rid of the distinction between indoor and outdoor catering.

Fancy a glass of wine?

According to the new measures, alcohol may be sold in restaurants and cafes until 10 PM. It will also be possible to buy alcohol in supermarkets until this time. The sale of alcohol is currently prohibited after 8 PM.  

Wait, there’s more to get excited about

If the lockdown has left you feeling a bit uncultured, never fear! Museums, cinemas, and indoor theatres will also reopen from June 5. If you do plan to go, remember that you will need to book a time slot.

If these new relaxations come into effect, you will also be allowed to have up to four guests visit you at home. Currently the regulations only allow two. Additionally, new advice will be issued for sports ­­­­— so get those hockey sticks out.

Ahead of schedule

These relaxations were originally planned to take place on June 9, but because the coronavirus figures are falling steadily in the Netherlands, the date has been brought forward to June 5 — woohoo!

This early opening has been assisted by the increased number of vaccinations that have been administered. In reference to the number of infections, hospital admissions, and vaccinations, minister de Jonge says that “all numbers that need to fall are falling and all numbers that need to rise are rising.”

What part of these new relaxations are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments below!

