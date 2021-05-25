Weekly update: cases drop, all adults on Frisian Wadden Islands can get vaccinated

photo-of-a-beach-on-the-island-of-ameland
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from May 19 to May 25. The number of infections has dropped compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 25,255 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s number of 35,142 new infections. The percentage of positive tests went down to 10.4% compared to 12.2% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has gone up slightly. This week 96 people passed away, compared to 90 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations, as well as the number of admissions to the ICU, have decreased. The past week saw 830 new admissions to the nursing ward and 186 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,224 and 241 respectively.

Frisian Wadden Islands open vaccination for all adults

As of today, all adults under the age of 60 can get vaccinated on the Frisian Wadden Islands. The municipalities of Vlieland, Terscheling, Ameland, and Schiermonnikoog are the first ones in the Netherlands where this is possible.

Another step to reopening

On May 19, the Netherlands saw another set of coronavirus measures relaxed, allowing residents to hit the gym, enjoy extended opening times of terraces, visit zoos and amusement parks, as well as take music, dance, and theatre classes again.

On June 1, the government is expected to make a decision about step three of the road to summer with fewer restrictions. If this next set of relaxations gets the green light, eating indoors in restaurants, visiting museums, and receiving more visitors at home will be possible.

Travelling around Europe this summer

The European Parliament and Europen Commission have approved a coronavirus travel certificate. Travellers from the EU can use this to demonstrate whether they have been vaccinated, have tested negative for coronavirus, or have already been infected with the virus when crossing the border to another EU country.

Meanwhile, residents of the Netherlands who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can already travel to Greece without a negative PCR-test, provided they can show a vaccination certificate from the GGD or the hospital.

The EU has been pushing its member states to provide free coronavirus tests before travel. While the Netherlands was initially against this, the country has now changed its stance. Last week, the majority of the House of Representatives agreed that every Dutch person should be entitled to a free coronavirus test before travel.

Jumping the queue to get vaccinated

A breach has allowed potentially thousands of people to skip the queue and receive their coronavirus vaccinations ahead of schedule. This is because some healthcare institutions have had samples of the invitation letter for their workers available on their website.

It was revealed that this letter was a generic Microsoft Word document that could be easily found on Google and adapted. All people had to do was change the name in the letter and book an appointment to get a jab. The GGD has taken action to make the vaccination booking process for healthcare workers more secure.

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

