We’re getting new trains between Amsterdam and Berlin (but there’s a catch)

NewsPolitics & Society
train-german-ice-platform
Berlin Germany - April 21. 2018: DB intercity train at the platform of Berlin Central train station
Anyone who has travelled between the Netherlands and Berlin has likely experienced the chaos that is the ICE Deutsche Bahn train — think random stops to repair something and broken air conditioning.

But could this be a thing of the past? Potentially. The NS has announced that new ICE trains will roll out along the Amsterdam-Berlin route from October 18.

According to the NS, while these new trains will run seven times per day like the current trains, there’s an important difference: they’re made for your comfort.

More comfortable, but at what cost?

One huge pro that they make sure to point out is that there will be a bar carriage again, meaning you can enjoy a cup of coffee while praying that your train makes it to its destination.

They are also “equipped with the latest techniques under the hood”, which we’ll take as code for “hopefully they won’t break down as much.”

READ MORE | REVIEW: We slept our way from Amsterdam to Berlin on the new European Sleeper train

However, there’s one con that comes along with these new trains: they have fewer seats.

And the NS doesn’t shy away from admitting that this could lead to extra crowding during the busy holiday season.

But hey, at least we’ll have aircon and coffee, right?

What are your thoughts on the new trains? Are they worth losing seats? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
