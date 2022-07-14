This Dutch airport is currently the third-worst in Europe for delays and cancellations

Nowadays, we think of Schiphol as the worst airport in the Netherlands due to all its chaos and disruptions.

But, one Dutch airport was able to outperform it. (That is, by being better at being the worst.)

You heard it right, Schiphol isn’t at the bottom of the Dutch ladder, at least when it comes to flight delays, but rather Eindhoven Airport (EIN) took the crown. 👑

Says who?!

Travel booking website Hopper compiled the list of the top 10 worst-performing European airports, based on time performance.

Eindhoven Airport scored the third-lowest in Europe with a 67% rate for flight delays.

However, Schiphol Airport still managed to score worse than Eindhoven Airport when it comes to flight cancellations.

While only 1.8% of flights were cancelled at Eindhoven in July, 5.2% of Schiphol’s aircraft were — Europe’s second-worst cancellation rate after Frankfurt International Airport.

The top 10 list for worst performing European airports in July

Here are the worst performing European airports in terms of flight times and disruptions this month.

Worst on-time performance in JulyFlights delayed (%)Flights cancelled (%)
1Brussels Airport (BRU) – Brussels, Belgium72%2.5%
2Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) – Frankfurt, Germany68%7.8%
3Eindhoven Airport (EIN) – Eindhoven, Netherlands67%1.8%
4Luton Airport (LDN) – London, United Kingdom66%2.7%
5Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD) – Budapest, Hungary65%2.1%
6Lisboa Airport (LIS) – Lisbon, Portugal65%4.8%
7Charles De Gaulle (CDG) – Paris, France62%3.1%
8Schiphol Airport (AMS) – Amsterdam, Netherlands61%5.2%
9Cote d’Azur Airport (NCE) – Nice, France60%3.4%
10Gatwick Airport (LGW) – London, United Kingdom59%1.4%
Source: Hopper

It’s no surprise that the worst-performing airports of the summer are ones located in the most popular travel hotspots, as they attract many tourists.

On the other hand, the best-performing airports are those in smaller or less popular regions like Bergamo, Italy and Alicante, Spain.

Though, now that the data is out, who knows if they’ll get flooded with flights now? 😬

