Tens of thousands plunge into icy-cold water to bring in the New Year

More than 50,000 Dutchies dived into freezing cold lakes and seas across the Netherlands to celebrate the turn of a new year. 🥶

A tradition known as the annual New Year’s dive (Nieuwjaarsduik) brings people near and far to icy waters in and around the Netherlands. And no, not for ice-skating.

Tens of thousands of men, women, and children with nerves of steel participated this year, bringing past year’s numbers to shame, reports RTL Nieuws.

A two-year hiatus

The Nieuwsjaarduik was put on hold for two years because of the virus-which-shall-not-be-named. 🤫

To celebrate its return, people turned out in droves for the honour. Of course, let’s be honest, if you’re promised a warm erwtensoep afterwards, then who wouldn’t want to join in? 🤪

A fresh start

Usually, the water is freezing (a la January in the Netherlands), but at the time of the dive, the participants enjoyed a warm 11 degrees Celsius as of the recent record-breaking temperatures.

But why do these fearless Dutchies insist on plunging into the icy water? Well, they claim that it’s refreshing, floods you with endorphins, is good for blood circulation and the immune system, and is great for your mental health.

Our suspicion? We reckon it’s one hell of a way to cure a hangover.

What do you think of this crazy Dutch tradition? Tell us in the comments below.