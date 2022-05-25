New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

All aboard the night train! As of tomorrow, the Netherlands’ largest tour operator TUI will offer night train travel options to six major European cities. 📍

From tomorrow, you can travel to Copenhagen, Vienna, Prague, Milan, Venice, and Florence overnight. 🚄

Night train journeys take a lot longer than travelling by plane but there are two pros — train journeys are slightly cheaper and they have a huge environmental impact, RTL Nieuws reports.

More travel options

TUI partnered with GreenCityTrip and set up 25 departure dates to these six cities between now and winter. Now is the best time to finally take that much-needed trip, all while doing it in an eco-friendly way! 👝

This offer comes on top of the already-existing travel options, so it’s still possible to fly by plane.

TUI doesn’t offer any air travel options to Paris since so many trains already depart from the Netherlands daily.

Sustainable offers

Mode of transport and travel distance have a big impact on carbon emissions. Train travel to European cities makes for the perfect combination — relatively short distance with fewer carbon emissions! 📉

The tour operator aims to make sustainable city trips more accessible. “We see that especially young people find train travel interesting,” says Mariken Stolk of Milieu Centraal. 

Train travel is particularly attractive for people who want to limit the environmental impact of their city tips and for people who want to take time for the journey. ⏳

Regular trains are especially popular among young people. We think that the night train will also appeal to a wider audience. Slowly but surely more people are open to this form of travel,” says Stolk. 💺

What do you think of this travel offer? Are you planning on taking a night trip soon? Tell us in the comments!

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

