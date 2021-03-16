Sorry if you were hoping for a big King’s Day or Liberation Day celebration, because no large scale Dutch events will take place until at least May 6.

Yesterday, the Security Council made the decision to refuse permits for big events. Even if the coronavirus situation changes in the Netherlands by then and large scale events are considered possible, municipalities will still not give out permits, according to NU.nl.

The decisions were approved by the outgoing ministers Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice) and Hugo de Jonge (Health).

No King’s Day

Last year, Kings Day (April 27) and Liberation Day (May 5) celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic. You will have to keep your orange mania indoors this year as well it seems. The May 4 and 5 Committee announced that this year the celebrations would once again be virtual, according to the NOS.

The 25 mayors of the Security Council wanted to extend this ban until June or July, but the chairman of the council, Hubert Bruls, told NU.nl “that is too far in time. If the vaccinations are well underway, this should play a role in the scaling down of measures, we think.”

The cabinet is taking this decision into consideration in its roadmap for recovery. There will be another press conference next week where the Dutch government will review the current coronavirus measures.

Feature Image: Carmelrmd/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

