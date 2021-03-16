Weekly update: rise in infections, but drop in Deaths and ICUs

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures for the period of March 9 to March 16. The number of infections has risen compared to the previous week.

In light of figures rising large scale events such as King’s Day have been cancelled until May 6. The cabinet will revisit coronavirus restrictions on March 23, when they may allow terraces to open if the R rate is sufficiently low.

New number of infections

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 39,527 new infections in the Netherlands. This is an increase compared to the previous week’s number of 31,959 new infections.

However, a whopping 21% more people got tested, so the number of positive tests actually dropped: 7.7% this week compared to 8,1% last week. The RIVM calls this a good thing since more people with corona will now be detected and stay home.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has decreased. This week 204 people passed away, compared to 269 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations are going down, however, the number of admissions to the ICU has gone up slightly. The past week saw 1,234 new admissions to the nursing ward and 268 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,145 and 271, respectively.

The Dutch government remains concerned over the new variants of coronavirus as well as the third wave of infections, leading to the cancellation of big public events.

King’s Day cancelled

Large scale events have been cancelled until at least May 6. The Security Council has decided to ban permits for big events to reduce the spread of coronavirus. That means public holidays like King’s Day and Liberation day will be celebrated at home rather than in the streets.

AstraZeneca vaccines paused

Earlier this week, the Medicines Authority (MEB) advised the ministry of health to temporarily halt the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

No one in the Netherlands will receive the vaccine for two weeks due to fears of a connection between the vaccine and blood clots (thrombosis). As of yet, there have been no cases in the Netherlands of vaccine recipients experiencing thrombosis.

Outgoing Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, assures that the vaccine is safe, but the ministry will pause the vaccine as a precaution. AstraZeneca has said there is no increased risk of blood clots in relation to the vaccine.

Curfew exception for the election

Yesterday, some Dutch citizens began voting for the general election. The avondklok (curfew) is currently in place until March 30, but there is an exception for voting days (March 15, 16 and 17).

Anyone returning from voting or counting votes will not be penalised for being outside after 9 PM on these days.

Feature Image: Macau Photo Agency/Unsplash