Direct trains won’t run between Rotterdam and The Hague for weeks

It looks like we’re already starting the year off with changes, as there won’t be any direct NS intercity trains running between Rotterdam and The Hague.

The timetables will be adjusted from Monday, January 8, to Saturday, February 3, as the NS is training its operators with the new type of NS intercity trains on the main rail network, reports the AD.

Modified routes and connections

From Monday to Friday, the ICU direct trains, which run between Amsterdam and Rotterdam, will also ride towards Eindhoven, occupying the direct railway between Rotterdam and The Hague.

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

If you’re travelling from Eindhoven to The Hague, you can transfer from Rotterdam Central.

Intercity trains will then travel to either The Hague Holland Spoor or The Hague Laan van NOI train station, and from there, you can travel to The Hague Central Station.

There are also sprinter trains every 15 minutes going to The Hague Central Station.

