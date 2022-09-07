No rush: Dutch municipalities don’t have to cancel Russian gas (yet)

Earlier this year, the Dutch minister for Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten, ordered all municipalities in the Netherlands to switch to a non-Russian gas supplier by October 1. This has now (kind of) been taken back.

For the municipalities that still haven’t found an alternative supplier to the former Gazprom, the new deadline is January 1, 2023, writes the NOS.

The reason behind the decision to ban Russian gas in the Netherlands was based on a wish to sanction Russia for its actions in Ukraine, by limiting large sources of income, such as the Russian company Gazprom.

"Groningen is also the EU’s largest onshore gas field, and has been increasingly regarded as a last reserve if Russian gas supplies dwindle to nought… It’s clearly a dangerous thing to do,” Vijlbrief said" #earthquake #energy #groningen #war #russia https://t.co/qpPWOxMNxl — Real Progress In Action (@RP_In_Action) September 5, 2022

All aboard…?

Several Dutch officials have criticised this move, however. This is based on the fact that the Russian gas company Gazprom already lost access to its profits when the Dutch branch was taken over by Germany earlier this year, and given the new name SEFE.

Some claim that moving away from SEFE will force Dutch municipalities to look to the larger European market for alternatives — a market where Russian gas still flows as part of the mix.

I'll see your dumb politician and raise you the Dutch minister of energy (1/2)



he's forcing cities to cancel their Gazprom contracts



cities have to find new contracts which are 15x as expensive from other suppliers whose gas mix partially still consists of Russian gas… — CRONK (follow for Dumbdicks WL spot) (@CryptoCronkite) September 3, 2022

Since gas prices have increased astronomically recently, this will likely mean more money going towards Russia, not less. However, Jetten stands by his decision to move away from SEFE, claiming that the company’s shares are still in the hands of Russians. Fair enough? 🤔

Now what?

Minister Jetten is now asking the EU for help. Is it ok to trade with SEFE aka (former) Gazprom, now? Does it make sense to keep sanctioning them?

The extended deadline means more time to figure out the specifics of how the Netherlands can best sanction Russian gas.

But, the EU better answer quick, so Dutch municipalities can prepare for the winter. 🥶

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.