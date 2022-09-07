No rush: Dutch municipalities don’t have to cancel Russian gas (yet)

Closeup a flames from the gas stove embedded in the counter in the kitchen-Industrial interior and technology concepts.

Earlier this year, the Dutch minister for Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten, ordered all municipalities in the Netherlands to switch to a non-Russian gas supplier by October 1. This has now (kind of) been taken back.

For the municipalities that still haven’t found an alternative supplier to the former Gazprom, the new deadline is January 1, 2023, writes the NOS.

The reason behind the decision to ban Russian gas in the Netherlands was based on a wish to sanction Russia for its actions in Ukraine, by limiting large sources of income, such as the Russian company Gazprom.

All aboard…?

Several Dutch officials have criticised this move, however. This is based on the fact that the Russian gas company Gazprom already lost access to its profits when the Dutch branch was taken over by Germany earlier this year, and given the new name SEFE.

Some claim that moving away from SEFE will force Dutch municipalities to look to the larger European market for alternatives — a market where Russian gas still flows as part of the mix.

Since gas prices have increased astronomically recently, this will likely mean more money going towards Russia, not less. However, Jetten stands by his decision to move away from SEFE, claiming that the company’s shares are still in the hands of Russians. Fair enough? 🤔

Now what?

Minister Jetten is now asking the EU for help. Is it ok to trade with SEFE aka (former) Gazprom, now? Does it make sense to keep sanctioning them?

The extended deadline means more time to figure out the specifics of how the Netherlands can best sanction Russian gas.

But, the EU better answer quick, so Dutch municipalities can prepare for the winter. 🥶

Feature Image:Wikimedia Commons
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

