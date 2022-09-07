Travelling by plane? You will soon have to pay near 30 euros in flight tax

Starting January 1, 2023, the air passenger tax will increase by about €20. This means that instead of paying €7,95, you must soon pay a €28,58 tax per flight ticket.

The increase in flight tax was made in hopes of making flying less attractive, taking into account the social costs of travelling by plane (ex: noise and air pollution), reports the NOS.

Initially, the flight tax was introduced in January last year. However, this decision took place in the midst of the pandemic, and already-struggling airlines asked for the measure to be postponed.

READ MORE | Ch-ch-changes! Dutch cabinet to increase minimum wage by 10% next year

The Dutch cabinet already decided that the flight tax would rise in the recent coalition agreement, though the increase was estimated to only be by €24.

Plans for sustainable air travel

On the bright side, even though you’ll be paying more each time you fly, it’s all part of the plan to make air travel more sustainable.

The flight tax increase is part of the greening agreements made by several government parties, writes De Telegraaf.

In addition, part of the proceeds will go towards making aviation a more environmentally-friendly practice. So, let’s all take this as a win for the environmentalists. ✊🏻 🌱

What do you think about the increase in flight tax? Tell us in the comments below!