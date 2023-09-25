🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Yikes, a new rush hour train tax? NS is trying to get the House of Representatives’ approval

Ellen Ranebo
photo-of-busy-ns-trains-rotterdam-station-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos

For train passengers who aren’t nine-to-fivers, it might feel like Christmas has come early this year, but for unlucky rush-hour travellers, well, the NS wants to implement surcharges. 🥲

The Dutch railway operator’s CEO, Wouter Koolmees, will run this plan past the House of Representatives in the Hague today, Het Parool reports.

However, it looks like he will have some convincing to do — apparently, much of the VVD, GroenLinks-PvdA, D66, CDA, PVV, SP and ChristenUnie aren’t pleased about the idea for this “peak tax”.

After all, public transport in the Netherlands is already pricey compared to the rest of Europe, and some essential workers (such as teachers, cleaners, and nurses) have no choice but to travel during rush hour.

What’s the damage?

According to plans by the NS, their vision is to force train passengers to cough up a surcharge of €2.50 between 8 and 8:30 AM.

For the lucky few who travel half an hour before or after that allotted time bracket, the surcharge payment will only be €1.50 euros.

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

On the train home from work, on the other hand, you would only be charged €2 if your commute is between 5 and 5:30 PM.

Not only that but leaving half an hour before or after that period would cost an extra €1.50. How generous.

More perks of not being a nine-to-fiver

However, for those among us who work off-peak, odd hours or don’t work at all, the rush hour surcharges just make life easier.

Around 80% of train journeys outside of these time slots are predicted to become 17% cheaper as a result.

Keep in mind that travellers outside of the Randstad would reap the benefits, too; the surcharge may only apply to particularly busy areas.

READ MORE | Why is there a first and second class on trains in the Netherlands?

Now, all that’s left to do is for the NS to convince the House of Representatives to get on board the surcharge train, which would come into effect in 2026. The question is, do we want them to? 😬

What are your thoughts on this potential new train tax? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

