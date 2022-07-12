One in three Dutch men think women should work less after having a baby (excuse us?) 

NewsPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
newborn-baby
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/17714219/stock-photo-newborn.html

A study showed that one-third of men and one in five women in the Netherlands believe that women should work less when they have young children, reports Eenvandaag

This opinion is especially unanimous for people over 75 and even youngsters between the ages of 18 and 25 — surprisingly. 

And why do they think this? Well, they believe it’s because women just have that special connection with a child that men apparently can’t have, so obviously, women should work less! 🤔

How much do people agree with this?

No need to worry if you’re a man though, the statistics showed that less than 1% think that men should be the ones who work less as opposed to women.

One participant of the study begs to differ. They shared that BOTH a man and woman should not have to work less — and why should they? There are childcare services for a reason! However, only 9% of people in the study agree with this opinion. 

Alternatively, 45% of men and 58% of women believe that both partners should work less if they have children.

Who does care and responsibility for the child fall under? 

In spite of thinking that women should be the ones to stay at home, 86% of respondents believe that men and women bear equal responsibility for the care and upbringing of children. 

And this isn’t the least bit surprising. We’re not living in the 18th century anymore where women have to take care of the children and men have to be the breadwinner of the household. 

However, many participants still feel that the choice of who will work less isn’t made lightly. 

They went on to share that it’s almost impossible to divide the tasks of caring for the children fairly and that ultimately it’s the mother who ends up taking care of the child most of the time.

“If women have months of leave and a man a few weeks at a lower salary, then as a mother you automatically receive a lot of care tasks. That will remain the case later on. Something should change about that”, says one participant.

Inderdaad! Do you agree or disagree that women should work less when they have children? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:depositphotos
Previous articleThe 8 greatest forests in the Netherlands for a nature escape
Next articleOrangemen’s Day: when the Northern-Irish celebrate a Dutchie
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This supermoon is coming to the NL and it’s a stargazer’s dream!

The second supermoon of the summer will pop up and show its big beautiful face this Wednesday night. And the...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Orangemen’s Day: when the Northern-Irish celebrate a Dutchie

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Each year, the Northern-Irish protestants parade through the streets to celebrate King William III of Orange. But who is he exactly and what did...

The 8 greatest forests in the Netherlands for a nature escape

Ailish Lalor - 6
The Netherlands is full of stunning forests that offer the perfect escape from the rush of the Randstad. A leisurely walk around a forest...

This supermoon is coming to the NL and it’s a stargazer’s dream!

Juni Moltubak - 0
The second supermoon of the summer will pop up and show its big beautiful face this Wednesday night. And the warm weather here in...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X