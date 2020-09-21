Recent routine police checks found one-third of Amsterdam taxi drivers who were tested to be driving under the influence.

On Saturday night, police stopped 18 taxi drivers at random for scheduled drug and alcohol checks. Of them, six drivers tested positive for THC, amphetamines and/or other drugs.

The six drivers were arrested and blood was taken for further investigation. It is not clear at this stages whether consequences will be more serious because they drive professionally.

Taxi drivers working under the influence has been an increasing issue in Amsterdam. “During a check in February, one in eight inspected drivers had a positive test result, so now one in three. That is very significant, especially since they are professional drivers,” a spokesperson told NOS.

