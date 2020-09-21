With coronavirus cases skyrocketing across the country, the GGD has opened a telephone line for testing exclusively to healthcare and education personnel.

Last week, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that healthcare and educational staff are to have priority coronavirus testing. This morning, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport released the phone number they can call to arrange their test, 0800-8101.

This priority testing is only a temporary measure, put into effect because of increased demand and waiting times. People calling for priority testing will need proof from their employer. “Just saying that you have a cold and that you are in front of the class is not enough,” says Minister De Jonge in a NOS report.

Netherlands infections soar

According to data from RIVM, 11,705 people tested positive for coronavirus last week. That’s 60% higher than the total from the week prior. The upward trend is expected to continue.

New measures were announced on Friday to help curb the spread of the virus in six key regions. These include the early closure of bars and restaurants and limiting group size to a maximum of 50 people.

Feature Image: Engin Akyurt/Unsplash