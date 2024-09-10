Over 20 strikes to hit the Netherlands this week: Here’s how they’ll affect you

It’s not just commuting that will be almost impossible at points this week — large-scale strikes by vital professions across the country will cause major disruptions.

Job strikers want their early retirement scheme, which expires next year, to become permanent — and the FNV trade union supports their action.

Multiple industries will take action

In addition to the urban and regional transport strikes which started today, several other industries — including the police construction, and cleaning companies — are also taking action.

These are all heavy professions affected by the expiring retirement measure, so here’s a breakdown of the key actions you should note. 👇

Transport

We’ve known for a while that tomorrow, September 11, it will be almost impossible to travel on public transport.

In addition to several regional transport providers going on strike, buses, trams, and trains from NS, Arriva, Transdev (Connexxion), Keolis, EBS, Qbuzz will also not run between 4 AM and 8 PM.

During these times, HTM, GVB, and RET will be the only options running.

Police

The police are taking multiple actions as part of their strike, as reported by AD.

One way is officer absence from football matches, which has already caused match cancellations.

They are also issuing fewer fines for minor violations this week, and bailiffs cannot count on police assistance.

And there will be no intervention in a climate march by Extinction rebellion towards the A12, which lasts from September 8 to 14.

Healthcare

While healthcare workers are not stopping their work, their action includes a photo moment and some employees are taking longer breaks.

Pharmacies, however, are on strike — for the first time EVER according to the CNV trade union.

The pharmacy strikes are currently happening regionally, but a national strike has not been ruled out.

So far, pharmacy workers have been taking precise breaks and not opening early or closing late without pay.

Other occupations

Strikes elsewhere among important professions include dock workers, who will stop working for four hours on Saturday evening.

Then, on Monday, cleaners from all over the Netherlands will also strike.

How do you feel about this week’s mass strike action? Let us know in the comments below.

