Reopen us: this petition wants to bring the Dutch arts sector back to life

If you’ve been missing museums, art galleries, theatres, or dance performances, you’re definitely not alone. The coronavirus pandemic has taken an immense toll on Dutch cultural institutions.  

What many of them hoped would be an exciting and successful year ended up being a year of closed doors and cancelled events due to coronavirus restrictions. 

Now, one year and countless restrictions and subsequent relaxations later, the doors of cultural institutions remain closed. This is despite the fact that, for example, visiting museums is one of the safest indoor activities. 

What has it been like for those who are eager to prepare another exhibition for us or simply longing to set foot in a museum once again? 

Cultural institutions worldwide have been working hard to offer online versions of their exciting programmes. However, nothing can replace the sense of excitement you feel as you sit down to watch a new theatre play or the personal interaction you have with a beautiful artwork. 

READ MORE| Visiting the museums in the Netherlands during coronavirus

Artists, art professionals, and art enthusiasts have come together to petition for bringing the cultural sector back to life. They argue that keeping museums closed will cause irreparable damage to the art sector and want museums and cultural institutions to reopen their doors to the public — in a way that is safe for everyone, of course. 

The petition has been signed by more than 30,000 people. Join them in their effort to make art an essential part of our society once again. 

Are you involved in the cultural sector? How has the pandemic affected you? Tell us in the comments below!

Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

