The best helper? Piet and Sinterklaas stop a robbery in Dutch town

Two people dressed as Sinterklaas and Piet caught a shoplifter outside of the residential boulevard in Almelo on Sunday afternoon. 🎅

The perpetrator tried to steal two jigsaws worth €400 from a hardware store — when the security alarms went off, the thief took off with the stolen items in hand.

He was, at last, unsuccessful in his attempt to shoplift as none other than jolly Sint-Nicolaas and his side-kick caught him in a wild chase, writes NU.nl.

IK GA STUK niet Sinterklaas en zijn pieten die in Almelo een dief aanhouden😭😭 — echo🦡 (@echoisaway) November 22, 2022 Translation: “I’m going to pieces, Sinterklaas and his helpers in Almelo apprehend a thief. 😭😭“

A Christmas-themed catch

Sinterklaas was standing in front of the hardware store with Piet, busy entertaining a crowd of kids, when the two saw the thief running out of the shop.

They immediately ran after him — and by doing this, the perpetrator dropped his stolen items in fear.

He then hid in another store on the boulevard but was soon found by Piet, who put him in a headlock until the police arrived. He was then arrested and put in custody, pending further investigation.

Truly a scene that you don’t see every day — the police expressed their gratitude to Sinterklaas and Piet for their help. “It is special to get a civilian arrest from Sinterklaas”, a spokesperson for the police tells NU.nl.

We think it’s safe to say that this thief won’t be getting any candy canes or chocolates in his Christmas stocking this year. 🧦

Featured Image: Erik Bro/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0