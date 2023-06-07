Students, listen up: you could now get €440 a month just for studying in the Netherlands

FeaturedNewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Student-at-table-with-notebook-and-coffee
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/portrait-young-blonde-student-woman-reading-her-notes-drinking-coffee-cafe-outdoors-waiting-her-classes-smiling_13869146.htm#query=woman%20studying%20in%20cafe&position=12&from_view=search&track=robertav1_2_sidr

Free money? Yes please! The new and improved basic grant (basisbeurs) will gift 435,000 eligible students in the Netherlands up to €440 a month. Hoera! 🎉

The Dutch government has announced that the basic grant (basisbeurs) for students, which was replaced by today’s student loan system in 2015, will be reintroduced from September 2023. 

Contrary to the current system of government loans where students have to repay the money, the basic grant is an entirely free gift — as long as you obtain your diploma within 10 years. 🎓

READ MORE | Studying in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Beware, though, if you don’t complete your studies within the set time, you will have to repay the grant, with interest.

Up to €440 a month for students

Not only will students have access to the basic grant again for the first time in eight years, but that the amount they receive has also increased. 

Here’s how much will land in your bank account if you’re eligible for the grant:

  • If you live with your parents or legal guardians: €110.30 per month
  • If you live away from your family home: €274.90 per month

But here’s where it gets even better. Remember that horrible inflation that you’ve been hearing about? Well, that sucks. 👎

Luckily, the Dutch government recognises the suckiness and is adding €164.30 per month for students who live away from their family home for a grand total of almost €440 — meaning you can go ahead and splurge on that fancy ramen. 🍜

So far, this extra amount is only valid for the 2023-2024 study year. 

Can’t wait to apply? Make sure to set a calendar reminder for Monday, June 19 2023, when applications will open through DUO

Who is eligible?

On to the big question — who is eligible for the basic grant? Basically, if you’re eligible for Dutch student finance, you will most likely be entitled to the grant. 

This is who is eligible for student finance in the Netherlands, at a glance:

  • Dutch nationals or those with a residence permit type II, III, IV or V
  • Type I residence permit holders (under certain conditions)
  • EU/EEA country, Switzerland or the United Kingdom nationals or those with a partner or parent from one of these countries (under certain conditions).

While the student grant is mostly aimed at Dutch students, some EU and Swiss students can also make use of the grant and have a little extra cash to pay for that beer.

This typically is granted if you have lived in the Netherlands for more than five years or you work at least 24 hours a month in the Netherlands. 

It can be tricky, though, so make sure to check with DUO to find out if you’re eligible.

Other options for an additional few bucks in your wallet

Students from low or middle-income homes also have the option to apply for a supplementary grant of a maximum of €416 a month for extra help to make ends meet. The income limit to be eligible for this additional sum is €70,000 in 2023.

READ MORE | Student loans, financing, and scholarships in the Netherlands in 2023

But what about graduate students who missed out? Well, for students that saw or are seeing their student debt grow and grow because they were under the old loan system, there’s even something for you. 

The government is giving an allowance to students that were for one or more years under the loan system — and it’s not a small one. The gesture amounts to €1,436 for a four-year study!

If you’re not already taking advantage, you should know that you can also get free public transport on either weekends or weekdays throughout your whole studies — provided you meet the eligibility criteria above.

How did you finance your studies? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
If you’re homeless in the Netherlands, what support is out there?
Next article
Dutch clogs: the traditional wooden shoes of the Netherlands
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Household

Unlimited data SIM cards in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Hoera, you’ve landed in the Netherlands, tried your first stroopwafel, and now you’re looking for the perfect unlimited data plan...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

Unlimited data SIM cards in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Liana Pereira - 0
Hoera, you’ve landed in the Netherlands, tried your first stroopwafel, and now you’re looking for the perfect unlimited data plan to power your mobile...

Pfft! Corrupt Dutch director who earned a €41K monthly salary just got a €350K payout

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
In yet another episode of rich people getting away with crimes: a former director of a Dutch company was fired for corruption. His punishment?...

Dutch clogs: the traditional wooden shoes of the Netherlands

Emily Burger - 12
Visit any Dutch tourist shop and you’ll see this national symbol on keychains, magnets, clothes — you name it. So what’s the big deal...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.