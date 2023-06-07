Students, listen up: you could now get €440 a month just for studying in the Netherlands

Free money? Yes please! The new and improved basic grant (basisbeurs) will gift 435,000 eligible students in the Netherlands up to €440 a month. Hoera! 🎉

The Dutch government has announced that the basic grant (basisbeurs) for students, which was replaced by today’s student loan system in 2015, will be reintroduced from September 2023.

Contrary to the current system of government loans where students have to repay the money, the basic grant is an entirely free gift — as long as you obtain your diploma within 10 years. 🎓

Beware, though, if you don’t complete your studies within the set time, you will have to repay the grant, with interest.

Up to €440 a month for students

Not only will students have access to the basic grant again for the first time in eight years, but that the amount they receive has also increased.

Here’s how much will land in your bank account if you’re eligible for the grant:

If you live with your parents or legal guardians: €110.30 per month

€110.30 per month If you live away from your family home: €274.90 per month

But here’s where it gets even better. Remember that horrible inflation that you’ve been hearing about? Well, that sucks. 👎

Luckily, the Dutch government recognises the suckiness and is adding €164.30 per month for students who live away from their family home for a grand total of almost €440 — meaning you can go ahead and splurge on that fancy ramen. 🍜

So far, this extra amount is only valid for the 2023-2024 study year.

Can’t wait to apply? Make sure to set a calendar reminder for Monday, June 19 2023, when applications will open through DUO.

Who is eligible?

On to the big question — who is eligible for the basic grant? Basically, if you’re eligible for Dutch student finance, you will most likely be entitled to the grant.

This is who is eligible for student finance in the Netherlands, at a glance:

Dutch nationals or those with a residence permit type II, III, IV or V

Type I residence permit holders (under certain conditions)

EU/EEA country, Switzerland or the United Kingdom nationals or those with a partner or parent from one of these countries (under certain conditions).

While the student grant is mostly aimed at Dutch students, some EU and Swiss students can also make use of the grant and have a little extra cash to pay for that beer.

This typically is granted if you have lived in the Netherlands for more than five years or you work at least 24 hours a month in the Netherlands.

It can be tricky, though, so make sure to check with DUO to find out if you’re eligible.

Other options for an additional few bucks in your wallet

Students from low or middle-income homes also have the option to apply for a supplementary grant of a maximum of €416 a month for extra help to make ends meet. The income limit to be eligible for this additional sum is €70,000 in 2023.

But what about graduate students who missed out? Well, for students that saw or are seeing their student debt grow and grow because they were under the old loan system, there’s even something for you.

The government is giving an allowance to students that were for one or more years under the loan system — and it’s not a small one. The gesture amounts to €1,436 for a four-year study!

If you’re not already taking advantage, you should know that you can also get free public transport on either weekends or weekdays throughout your whole studies — provided you meet the eligibility criteria above.

