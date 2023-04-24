Hoera! More international students now eligible for Dutch student financing

Working and studying hard but unable to receive student finance support? That’s hopefully all about to change soon, as more international students may now be eligible for student finance from DUO.

Due to a relaxation of rules, thousands of working EU students will now (finally!) be eligible for financial support throughout their studies in the Netherlands, reports NOS.

This will likely take a lot of pressure off many international students’ shoulders, as many are currently unable to receive the financial support that so many Dutch students in the Netherlands depend on.

However, the government is concerned about how costly this change will be, as it could potentially cost them tens of millions of euros.

Working alongside your studies?

DUO will now consider students working at least 24 hours a month alongside their studies as potentially eligible for financial support.

While the work-life balance in the Netherlands gets praised, it’s often not the case for students, who end up struggling to balance their work and student lives. This current rule relaxation is a big move because students previously had to work 56 hours a month to even be considered for financial support.

In the past few years, several students working less than 56 hours a month already successfully challenged that limit and many judges deemed the 56-hour limit too strict. However, under current EU rules, students working at least 24 hours a month are considered employees, making them eligible for government support.

So, good news! DUO say they will now consider and check each European student that is working at least 24 hours a month on a case-by-case basis.

There’s something very disappointing about realizing I don’t qualify for the student ov chipkaart bc… I’m American and don’t qualify for any DUO student finance as a result. It looks like it’s going to be nearly €50 for a day trip to my IND appointment on Wednesday and back — Zephyr (@lettheiri) August 20, 2021

Non-EU international students, on the other hand, will not be entitled to this financial support.

A costly move

While the inclusion of more students will help thousands of European students that are finding it difficult to make ends meet, it won’t be cheap for the Dutch government.

According to official calculations, every extra thousand students cost the government €13.8 million.

Moreover, the government is concerned that it may attract more international students to the Netherlands, a worry that they already have.

In a letter to parliament discussing the new rules, officials say: “In addition to the extra expenditure on student finance, a further increase in the number of international students puts further pressure on the higher education system.”

