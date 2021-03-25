COVID in the cabinet? Minister tests positive after meeting with all party leaders

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
photo-of-dutch-prime-minister-mark-rutte-wearing-face-mask
Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com [Editorial Use Only]

This week, all 17 party leaders of the newly elected Dutch government met with the Minister of Interior Relations, Kajsa Ollongren, to discuss the new formation of the Dutch cabinet. Today, Ollongren tested positive for coronavirus

The task of organising the layout of the new Dutch coalition is no small one, especially when there are 17 separate parties involved.

Minister Ollongren from D66, along with Jorritsma from the VVD, had been given the job of “scout”, meaning that she was involved in the process of determining what the new Dutch cabinet will look like.

In order to do this, Ollongren and Jorritsma met with all 17 party leaders — in person — for discussions throughout the past week. She was also present at the Council of Ministers last Friday.

Coronavirus regulations followed but still a risk

There had been some discussion as to whether the talks should be carried out in person, especially once the Outgoing State Secretary of Economic Affairs, Mona Keijzer, tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge, was also asked to remain at home for a few days after voting last week. The public have expressed annoyance at the cabinet’s continued insistence to not work remotely themselves.

However, the decision was made to lead the coalition talks in person. While the meetings had been held in accordance with coronavirus regulations, concern remains as the meetings were held behind closed doors for more than 15 minutes.

Political reporter, Fons Lambie, tells RTL Nieuws that all party leaders are at risk. “They have been in the same room for more than fifteen minutes. Although at a distance and in compliance with the corona rules, all the party leaders and half the cabinet have been near her.”

Rutte tests negative, talks put on hold

It is not known where Ollongren contracted COVID-19. However, Prime Minister Rutte has had yet another lucky escape, according to RTL Nieuws, he has since tested negative for the virus.

The talks have now been delayed as a new “scout” must be found to replace Ollongren while she is gone for at least the next 10 days.

What are your thoughts on this outbreak? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Previous articleJampacked trains in the Netherlands to become the norm again
Next articleAlbert Heijn ditches plastic bags for fruit and veg, but shrink-wrapped carrots will stay
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Dutch cabinet formation screeches to a halt as minister accidentally leaves notes visible

This morning, the news hit that the Dutch cabinet had been potentially exposed to coronavirus through Minister Ollongren — one...
Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
Read more

Latest posts

Dutch cabinet formation screeches to a halt as minister accidentally leaves notes visible

Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
This morning, the news hit that the Dutch cabinet had been potentially exposed to coronavirus through Minister Ollongren — one of two 'scouts' tasked...

Albert Heijn ditches plastic bags for fruit and veg, but shrink-wrapped carrots will stay

Jana Vondráčková -
The Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn will remove the rolls of single-use plastic bags for fruits and vegetables from its stores by the end...

COVID in the cabinet? Minister tests positive after meeting with all party leaders

Sarah O'Leary -
This week, all 17 party leaders of the newly elected Dutch government met with the Minister of Interior Relations, Kajsa Ollongren, to discuss the...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X