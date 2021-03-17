Final day of voting in the Netherlands: what can we expect?

Over the past two days, approximately 1,600 polling stations were open throughout the Netherlands to enable vulnerable people to vote in this year’s general elections. Today, all 9,200 stations will open for the final day of voting. 

Monday and Tuesday saw 12% of the Dutch population cast their votes (not including postal votes.) Today, the majority of the population will decide the outcome of the House of Representatives elections.

No drastic outcomes expected

It is expected that the Dutch government will not see a drastic reshuffle of power. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s party, the VVD (The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy) is likely to emerge successful yet again.

However, the party will see its power drop slightly, with polls estimating that the VVD will obtain two less seats than it estimated a week ago. Meanwhile, D66 (Democrats 66), led by Sigrid Kaag, is slowly gaining power with three more seats expected to come their way.

A competition for second place

While there is no neck and neck race to observe in the bid for first place in this general election, the second place spot is unknown at this point.

According to three different polling guides (Kantar, I&O Research and IPSOS/EenVandaag), D66, PVV (Party for Freedom) and CDA (The Christian Democratic Appeal) are all second place potentials.

Special arrangements

The government have brought in various coronavirus measures for voters. At polling stations, pencils, voting booths and tables will be cleaned regularly and screens are placed between voters and workers at the stations.


Over 70’s were able to vote via post this year. However, due to lack of clarity, many elderly voters forgot to enclose their voting pass in their postal vote. If this was the case, they may still go to polling stations today and recast their vote.

If they do not feel safe doing this, they may also choose someone to vote on their behalf at the station (as long as they have their voting pass.)

The first exit poll will be released by the NOS at 9PM.

How do you feel about this year’s elections? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

