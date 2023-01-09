Coming, coming, YES! It’s here: the porn Dutchies watched in 2022

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Pornhub, the globally-famous website for all one’s pornographic desires and sexual fetishes, just released its watch data for the Netherlands. Let’s just say that the results are deliciously spicy! 🌶️

Just 20 countries drove a whopping 79.3% of all the website’s daily traffic, with the United States and United Kingdom umm… ‘coming’ in first and second place, respectively.

Dutchies, meanwhile, seemed to prefer getting down to business in real life, coming in at 13th place — pretty impressive for a country that is only the 69th most-populated in the world!

What were Dutchies getting off to in 2022?

Let’s just say that “MILF sex” totally dominated the charts once again, continuing its reign as the most-searched-for term in 2022.

READ MORE | The complete and unadulterated guide to sex in the Netherlands

Enthusiastically riding their way to second and third place, respectively, were “lesbian sex” and “Turkish” porn. Hot on their heels came:

  • Big ass
  • Dutch
  • Hentai
  • Anal
  • Asian
  • Massage
  • Gangbang

Falling just out of the top ten were Dutchies’ preferences for “threesomes” (#11) and “big tits” (#12).

Whilst “Turkish sex” and Dutch-on-Dutch loving seemed to be as popular as kaas in a boterham, the Netherlands also cast a lusty eye at “Indians” (#13) and “Latinas” (#14). Hoera for tolerance, we guess. 😏

Getting hot and heavy? Time to order a pizza!

Or, rather, time to pretend you’re delivering one. 😋

Dutchies absolutely lapped up some trending searches, which include:

  • Trans fucks girl
  • Festival
  • Pizza delivery
  • Soft porn for women
  • Bouncing boobs

What do you think of Dutchies’ porn preferences? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

