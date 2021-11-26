Two potential lockdown packages on offer: but which will the Dutch government choose?

Farah Al Mazouni
photo-young-people-putting-on-disposable-masks
Image: prostooleh/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/353456064/stock-photo-young-people-are-spreading-disposable.html

As the Netherlands eagerly awaits tonight’s 7 PM press conference addressing new coronavirus measures, the Outbreak Management Team’s (OMT) recommendations and the government’s pre-conference tension offers a glimpse of what’s coming.

While the Dutch OMT are against closing the education sector, they seem to have other thoughts about restaurants, cafes, theatres, hairdressers, zoos, and cinemas, among others, according to the NOS.

We can’t help but wonder if it’s time to get a pre-lockdown haircut as these non-essential businesses may become deemed ‘transfer locations’ — which should close at 5 PM according to the OMT. 💈

On the other hand, RTL Nieuws reports some panic in the Dutch government as the coronavirus numbers continue to rise after the last round of lite lockdown measures in the Netherlands. The government seems to want to avoid releasing half-baked plans at this point and being accused of doing too little (once again).

Option 1: Shut it all down

Yes, including schools. While this plan would align more with the stricter vision of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge, the education ministers are strongly against closing the schools — especially seeing as it goes against the OMT’s advice.

A complete lockdown would also affect shops and businesses in addition to schools. We’re talking about the beginning of coronavirus days, the pre-vaccine era — or, in other words, this time last year.

Option 2: Evening lockdown

With this possibility, schools would remain open as the OMT recommends, however, non-essential shops, restaurants, and gyms would close at 5 PM, while supermarkets will probably continue to close at 8 PM.

Additionally, a group gatherings risk having their numbers further reduced.

Naturally, behind closed doors, the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs is fighting a battle to keep the shops and the catering industry open for as long as possible.

Curious about this evening’s measures? We’ll be covering all of the latest measures in English in an article directly after the press conference.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on the coronavirus measures in the Netherlands!

Feature Image: prostooleh/Depositphotos

Previous articleThe Netherlands could be the first country where people don’t own cars, says Siemens
Next articleDutch Quirk #35. Put public urinals in the middle of busy streets
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

