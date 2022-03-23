Post-pandemic life in the Netherlands: no more coronavirus measures

You can officially say goodbye to facemasks and mandatory testing. 👋 All coronavirus measures are ending in the Netherlands as of today.

What does that mean exactly? Post-pandemic life (remember 2019?) is returning to the Netherlands. Hoera! 🎉

😷 No more facemasks

The Dutch government previously decided to scrap the mask mandate in essential stores and indoor venues. Now, it is also no longer mandatory to wear your mondkapje in public transport, reports RTL Nieuws.

The Dutch government does, however, advise people to keep wearing masks in buses, trains or taxis to protect vulnerable individuals.

🕺 No more 1G testing

Another step is the scrapping of the 1G testing rule before entering large indoor events with over 500 people.

So, no more rushing to a testing centre before going to that concert or techno party!

Travellers coming into the Netherlands are also no longer required to show proof of vaccination or test of any kind.

We guess that means tourists will clog Amsterdam’s streets once again. 😢

🦠 Only advice remains

When we say ‘no more measures’ we really mean ‘no more measures’. This also applies to the isolation period if you test positive for coronavirus.

Previously, individuals were asked to quarantine for at least five days after a coronavirus infection. This remains standing advice but there is no obligation for you to stay inside otherwise.

Now, this is legally speaking but if you want to be a decent human being consider a self-imposed isolation period so you don’t infect the (potentially vulnerable) people around you. 😉

What are your plans to enjoy this re-gained freedom in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!