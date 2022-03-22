Weekly update: daily cases drop significantly as travel restrictions are removed

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Woman wearing a mask while travelling
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/people-travelling-wearing-masks.html?filter=all&qview=425727038

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from March 15 to March 22. Both the number of hospitalisations and deaths went down.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 313,318 new infections in the Netherlands. This represents a stark drop compared to last week’s report of 429,252 infections.

The percentage of positive tests remained exactly the same with 66,2% of people testing positive compared to 66.2% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications went down slightly. This week, 95 people passed away compared to 104 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward decreased while the number of admissions in the ICU increased. The past week saw 1,200 new admissions to the nursing ward and 91 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,250 patients and 77 patients respectively.

The Netherlands scraps testing and proof of vaccination

Last week, the Dutch government announced they were scrapping major travel restrictions to the Netherlands — EU/Schengen area passengers no longer require a negative PCR or antigen test, nor proof of vaccination.

Instead, they only need to fill in a health declaration form. Additionally, it’s advised to do self-tests upon arrival and again after five days. Non-EU/Schengen area nationals continue to have travel requirements for entering the Netherlands but the testing restrictions do not apply to them anymore.

‘Virus Truth” leader Willem Engel arrested

The leader of the Dutch anti-coronavirus movement Willem Engel was arrested last week. Engel was suspected to have promoted civil unrest on social media, as well as spreading medical information.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication.

