Butts everywhere! Dutchies cycle naked through Amsterdam

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Photo-of-two-world-naked-bike-ride-participants
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/74610117/stock-photo-8th-world-naked-bike-ride.html

If you were in Amsterdam last Saturday, you might have spotted them: a group of Dutchies cycling through the city in their very own birthday suit.

It almost sounds like another Dutch cliché — of course, there are naked cyclists in this liberal and bike-obsessed nation.

But don’t be fooled! The Dutchies that cycled their naked bodies through Amsterdam last Saturday did so for a good cause as part of the global movement World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR).

World Naked Bike Ride

So, uhm, what’s that exactly? The WNBR is a global initiative that tries to raise awareness of the vulnerability of cyclists in the hustle-and-bustle of everyday traffic.

“We [the cyclists] are very vulnerable. Whether you’re wearing nothing or a very thin T-Shirt […] really doesn’t make a difference in the case of an accident,” one participant tells NU.nl.

The WNBR organises events in over 70 cities spread across 20 countries all over the world. Wat mooi!

Mostly positive reactions

But what’s it like to cycle stark naked through a city as crowded as Amsterdam? Is it not just the teeniest bit nerve-wracking to potentially make eye contact with your boss or ex-partner when cycling completely unclothed through the city?

Roland van der Kleij, one of the organisers, tells NU.nl that this year marks his tenth time participating in the WNBR: “It’s no longer that exciting,” he says.

“A bit less now but the year before,” replies Anika, another participant, when asked if she is nervous. “Last year was my first time.”

Overall, participants report that the majority of reactions are overbearingly positive.

Would you have the courage to cycle naked through Amsterdam? Or have you seen the WNBR in Amsterdam last Saturday? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articlePostNL gives up on “We missed you” notes (now will they actually TRY to deliver our damn packages?)
Next articleScrapping rides: NS continues to cancel trains due to staff shortages
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Eurostar adds an extra daily train from Amsterdam to London

Pack your suitcases! Starting September 5, Eurostar will add a fourth daily train that runs from Amsterdam to London! 🚊...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #94: Sound an air raid alarm every single month

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
If you've ever been in the Netherlands on the first Monday of any month of the year, you'd probably have heard the daunting sounds...

Eurostar adds an extra daily train from Amsterdam to London

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Pack your suitcases! Starting September 5, Eurostar will add a fourth daily train that runs from Amsterdam to London! 🚊 According to the company,...

Dutch-American history: how the Netherlands played a pivotal role in America’s Independence

DutchReview Crew - 6
The Dutch relate to their history like all of us do to our own: we highlight our accomplishments and hide our embarrassments.  But Dutch history...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X