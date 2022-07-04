Butts everywhere! Dutchies cycle naked through Amsterdam

If you were in Amsterdam last Saturday, you might have spotted them: a group of Dutchies cycling through the city in their very own birthday suit.

It almost sounds like another Dutch cliché — of course, there are naked cyclists in this liberal and bike-obsessed nation.

But don’t be fooled! The Dutchies that cycled their naked bodies through Amsterdam last Saturday did so for a good cause as part of the global movement World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR).

World Naked Bike Ride

So, uhm, what’s that exactly? The WNBR is a global initiative that tries to raise awareness of the vulnerability of cyclists in the hustle-and-bustle of everyday traffic.

“We [the cyclists] are very vulnerable. Whether you’re wearing nothing or a very thin T-Shirt […] really doesn’t make a difference in the case of an accident,” one participant tells NU.nl.

The WNBR organises events in over 70 cities spread across 20 countries all over the world. Wat mooi!

Mostly positive reactions

But what’s it like to cycle stark naked through a city as crowded as Amsterdam? Is it not just the teeniest bit nerve-wracking to potentially make eye contact with your boss or ex-partner when cycling completely unclothed through the city?

Roland van der Kleij, one of the organisers, tells NU.nl that this year marks his tenth time participating in the WNBR: “It’s no longer that exciting,” he says.

“A bit less now but the year before,” replies Anika, another participant, when asked if she is nervous. “Last year was my first time.”

Overall, participants report that the majority of reactions are overbearingly positive.

Would you have the courage to cycle naked through Amsterdam? Or have you seen the WNBR in Amsterdam last Saturday? Tell us in the comments below!