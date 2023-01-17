Non-home delivery notes replaced with digital message; PostNL complaints rise

Waar is mijn pakket? Complaints skyrocket as more and more packages go missing after PostNL gets rid of its not-home notes.

The disappearance of the not-home notes has mysteriously coincided with the disappearance of packages too, reports RTL Nieuws.

“Klachtenkompas, […] received 5,049 complaints about PostNL in recent months,” the Consumers’ Association calculates.

Where do they end up?

The non-home note has been replaced by PostNL with a digital message as of 1 July. However, things now regularly go wrong with consumers who send each other a package or packages from abroad.

PostNL made this change because, in 9% of all cases, the delivery driver is confronted by a closed door in their face.

Usually, the packages can be found at a PostNL parcel point or returned to the sender. Heel irritant!

Hey @PostNL! Your driver keeps falsely reporting my package couldn’t be delivered because I wasn’t home. I launched two complaints. Nothing has changed. And now you have one of my packages in a storage facility somewhere! STILL NO ANSWER — PostNLSucks (@PostNLSuck) September 26, 2022

In cases of official documents or medical mail, PostNL deliverers will throw notes in the mailbox, so don’t worry about losing them.

A win for the climate

The good news is that by switching from non-home paper notes to digital messages, over 70,000 kilos of paper will be saved annually, says PostNL.

The bad news is that you might need to get friendly with your neighbours to accept a package for you because digital messages aren’t always entirely reliable.

Your best bet is probably to choose to have your package delivered to a parcel point to avoid the risk of a missing package.

Have you had packages go missing with PostNL? Tell us in the comments below!