The price of airline tickets has taken a nosedive, with popular European destinations in August up to 76% lower than the same time last year.

If you’ve been considering taking a holiday, now is the time (you know, except for that pesky pandemic we’ve been hearing about).

Research by ticket company Skyscanner shows that destinations that are favoured by Dutch holidayers have had their flight ticket price dropped massively.

Airlines have had to compete for every customer during the pandemic, often lowering prices to do so. “As Dutch travellers begin acclimatizing to the new standard, we continue to see extremely competitive airfares,” Skyscanner director Stella Penso told RTL Nieuws.

“Travel providers want to encourage bookings and are more likely to be flexible when it comes to changing tickets when travel advice changes destinations.”

Average price of flight tickets in August

Destination 2019 2020 Difference (%) Milaan €124 €29 76 Ibiza €206 €85 58 Londen €97 €38 60 Nice €171 €72 57 Athene €192 €66 65

Data: RTLZ & Skyscanner

Of course, travel restrictions are still at play — and could even ramp up in the coming months. Ad

Meanwhile, cheap flight tickets might be nice for the consumer, but not so much for the environment. Parties D66 and ChristenUnie are already arguing for a minimum price for airlines tickets to be implemented.

Feature Image: Pixabay/Pexels

