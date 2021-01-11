The Dutch cabinet is looking for safe ways to open up daycare and primary schools again on January 25. This will depend on what research reveals about how the new coronavirus strain affects children.

A major outbreak of the new strain in a school in Bergschenhoek has raised suspicions that young children are especially susceptible to this mutation. Cabinet is waiting for advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) to clarify if this is the case.

If it appears that the risk to children is acceptable, the government will aim to reopen schools for younger children on January 25. Regardless, the rest of education will remain closed until February 9, reports NOS.

In the municipality of Lansingerland, where the Bergschenhoek school outbreak occurred, all residents over two years of age will be tested for the virus in the coming period.

Would childcare and primary schools reopening sooner affect you? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: klimkin/Pixabay