This year’s winter period has been underwhelming to say the least. But if you’re looking to experience that true winter feeling, the upcoming weather can offer you the chance to pretend everything is normal for a bit.

According to the NOS, from this Thursday on, the Netherlands is going to be getting cold and frosty — so grab your hot water bottle, the latest winter-themed Rom-Com and forget about everything else.

Prolonged frost

Whilst the country has seen slight touches of frost and snow here and there, it looks like the entirety of the Netherlands will experience freezing weather from Thursday on. And there is no end in sight.

From Thursday, maximum temperatures will reach 0 degrees — whoopie — with minimum temperatures reaching as low as -5 degrees.

For now, meteorologists can see that the Netherlands will freeze for “at least four nights” so if you were planning on hitting the town — 2021 translation: going for a long walk — we recommend you don’t.

The last thing hospitals need right now are some extra broken wrists and ankles, so do your bit for society and pile on the blankets, turn on the fairy lights, open up the Netflix and keep cosy.

Feature Image: Bart van Geffen/Unsplash.