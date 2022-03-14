Dutch ice skaters auction off their suits to raise money for Ukraine

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Dutch ice skaters who competed at the World Cup final in Heerenveen this past weekend are auctioning off their suits to raise money for war victims in Ukraine.

The skating suit in which the triple Olympic champion Irene Schouten won the Allround Speed Skating Championship this year has already collected more than Є10,000, reports RTL Nieuws. 🤯

The suit of Merijn Scheperkamp, who specialises in sprint distances, saw the highest bid, namely Є1,110. Jutta Leerdam’s suit is now at Є1,070.

In collaboration with Giro555

The auction — which is collecting for Giro555 — will continue until this Friday, 12 PM. Sponsor logos on the suits were replaced with Giro555 and all suits were signed by their previous owners after the final race in the Thialf ice arena yesterday. What a way to show support! 😍

Giro555 is an initiative that was set up by a group of aid organisations to help the victims of the war in Ukraine. To date, the initiative has raised more than Є100 million.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands

Apart from fundraisers, Dutchies have shown other (sometimes quite creative) ways to help Ukraine. These include helping to evacuate animals from Ukrainian zoos or using a frietkar to feed fleeing Ukrainians.

What do you think of this initiative? Let us know in the comments below!

