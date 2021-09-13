Enough is enough: thousands of protestors in Amsterdam march against the housing crisis

The housing crisis in the Netherlands is only getting worse as time goes on. Thousands of protestors have had enough and took to Amsterdam’s Dam Square and Westerpark to protest the current Dutch housing policy.

The protest first took place in Dam Square but then moved to Westerpark due to capacity.

The protestors were speaking out against “exploding house prices, rising rents in the private sector and the shortage of social housing” — reports the NOS.

According to the municipality of Amsterdam, more than 15,000 people attended the protest. ✊

After the demonstration, dozens of people tried to break into a building in Gravenstraat, a street in the Amsterdam city centre. Further violence broke out between officers and protestors.

More protests to come

This housing protest won’t be the last that we will see in the Netherlands. The woonopstand (residential revolt) in Rotterdam is set to take place on October 17.

With many students currently struggling to find accommodation, the outlook for the future of the Dutch housing crisis is not looking any better. In fact, it is so severe that it is expected over 50,000 students might not be able to find housing from 2024. 😔

Feature Image: Jelle Jaspar/Supplied