Packed football stadiums? Relaxation of coronavirus rules to allow for full capacity

Farah Al Mazouni
Image: gyuszko/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/4408940/stock-photo-mexico-vs-netherlands-international-friendly.html

The latest round of coronavirus relaxations are set to be released this Tuesday — and they are expected to be a game-changer for football fans across the Netherlands.

Sources have confirmed to the NOS that we will soon be seeing full football stadiums as the 1.5-meter rule comes to an end on September 25 — have your vaccination certificate and cheering gear ready! 📣

However, it won’t be a free-for-all, anyone hoping to watch a football game live from the field must submit a vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test result before doing so.

Past football events

After a year of protests and experimental football trials, the majority of past football events were played in empty stadiums, with only some spectators allowed during the first weeks and the last week of the season.

The current coronavirus measures allow for ⅔ of the stadium’s capacity to be used for spectators — which according to the Royal Dutch football association (KNVB), already breaks the 1.5-metre distancing rule. 

Are you looking forward to attending football games in stadiums again? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:gyuszko/Depositphotos

Farah Al Mazouni
Packed football stadiums? Relaxation of coronavirus rules to allow for full capacity

