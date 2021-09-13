This week’s weather: summer for one day

NewsWeather
Farah Al Mazouni
a-picture-of-windmill-beneath-sun-and-clouds
Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/zda43qg_p10

While today’s clouds are forecasted to make room for a bit of sunshine this afternoon, expect a full summer sun tomorrow as Tuesday will mark the hottest day of this week. 🌞

Later tonight, temperatures are expected to drop as low as nine degrees in the northeast and 13 degrees in coastal areas — brr! 🧊

Tomorrow’s morning hours will bring plenty of warmth for everyone as the temperature rises to 21 degrees in the Wadden sea area and 25 degrees in the East and southeast portions of the Netherlands.

Enjoy the good weather while you can though, as tomorrow afternoon will show a different face: rain showers and possible thunderstorms in the south 🌂meanwhile, the north will remain dry, for the most part.

Wednesday onward

While it’s too soon to predict the weather for the rest of the week, we are promised OK weather, with temperatures fluctuating between 20 or 21 degrees. After all, we’re transitioning from summer to autumn ☀🍂

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on Dutch weather!

Feature Image: Aswathy N/Unsplash

Previous article11 ways to live waste-free in the Netherlands
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Enough is enough: thousands of protestors in Amsterdam march against the housing crisis

The housing crisis in the Netherlands is only getting worse as time goes on. Thousands of protestors have had enough...
Nicole Ogden -

Latest posts

This week’s weather: summer for one day

Farah Al Mazouni -
While today’s clouds are forecasted to make room for a bit of sunshine this afternoon, expect a full summer sun tomorrow as Tuesday will...

11 ways to live waste-free in the Netherlands

Nicole Ogden -
Living waste-free isn't just a trend for eccentric, tote-bag wearing vegans.🌱 It’s a practice that can improve the well-being of the planet as well...

Enough is enough: thousands of protestors in Amsterdam march against the housing crisis

Nicole Ogden -
The housing crisis in the Netherlands is only getting worse as time goes on. Thousands of protestors have had enough and took to Amsterdam's...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X