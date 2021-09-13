This week’s weather: summer for one day

While today’s clouds are forecasted to make room for a bit of sunshine this afternoon, expect a full summer sun tomorrow as Tuesday will mark the hottest day of this week. 🌞

Later tonight, temperatures are expected to drop as low as nine degrees in the northeast and 13 degrees in coastal areas — brr! 🧊

Tomorrow’s morning hours will bring plenty of warmth for everyone as the temperature rises to 21 degrees in the Wadden sea area and 25 degrees in the East and southeast portions of the Netherlands.

Enjoy the good weather while you can though, as tomorrow afternoon will show a different face: rain showers and possible thunderstorms in the south 🌂meanwhile, the north will remain dry, for the most part.

Wednesday onward

While it’s too soon to predict the weather for the rest of the week, we are promised OK weather, with temperatures fluctuating between 20 or 21 degrees. After all, we’re transitioning from summer to autumn ☀🍂

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on Dutch weather!

Feature Image: Aswathy N/Unsplash