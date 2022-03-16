Dutch parliament rules abortion pill should be available at GP

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
woman-at-her-Dutch-GP-talking-about-abortion
Image: Pexels/MART PRODUCTION https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-woman-sitting-technology-7088833/

The Dutch parliament passed a law that enables women to receive the abortion pill through their general practitioner (GP).

The NOS reports that 104 members of parliament (MPs) voted in favour of passing the law, while only 24 MPs voted against it.

Why the GP?

The idea behind this new law is to strengthen the freedom of choice for women.

Prior to this decision, women in the Netherlands wishing to undergo an abortion were referred to so-called ‘abortion clinics’ (abortusklinieken). These institutions specialise in helping women through the process by providing expert consultation and medical assistance.

Making the pill available at the GP removes the added hurdle of attending the clinic and makes the process more easily accessible.

Abortion in the Netherlands

This is the second ruling of the Dutch parliament in a relatively short amount of time. Just last month, another law was passed that scrapped the previously mandatory ‘reflection time’ women had to wait out until going through with the abortion.

What do you think of this new Dutch law? Tell us in the comments!

Previous articleWeekly update: hospitalisations rise as Dutch cabinet set to drop all measures
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

2 COMMENTS

    • Hey S! The Dutch parliament has ruled in favour. Now it will have to be passed by the senate. We hope that helps – DR Team.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Weekly update: hospitalisations rise as Dutch cabinet set to drop all measures

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from March 8 to March 15. The number of hospitalisations increased alongside the number of deaths. Over...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch parliament rules abortion pill should be available at GP

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 2
The Dutch parliament passed a law that enables women to receive the abortion pill through their general practitioner (GP). The NOS reports that 104...

Weekly update: hospitalisations rise as Dutch cabinet set to drop all measures

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from March 8 to March 15. The number of hospitalisations increased alongside the number of deaths. Over the past week, the RIVM has...

BREAKING: Dutch cabinet to ditch all coronavirus measures

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Dutch Health Minister Kuipers announced the removal of mandatory coronavirus measures starting next Wednesday. Advice such as washing your hands frequently and isolating when infected...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X