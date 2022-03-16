Dutch parliament rules abortion pill should be available at GP

The Dutch parliament passed a law that enables women to receive the abortion pill through their general practitioner (GP).

The NOS reports that 104 members of parliament (MPs) voted in favour of passing the law, while only 24 MPs voted against it.

Why the GP?

The idea behind this new law is to strengthen the freedom of choice for women.

Prior to this decision, women in the Netherlands wishing to undergo an abortion were referred to so-called ‘abortion clinics’ (abortusklinieken). These institutions specialise in helping women through the process by providing expert consultation and medical assistance.

Making the pill available at the GP removes the added hurdle of attending the clinic and makes the process more easily accessible.

Abortion in the Netherlands

This is the second ruling of the Dutch parliament in a relatively short amount of time. Just last month, another law was passed that scrapped the previously mandatory ‘reflection time’ women had to wait out until going through with the abortion.

