Dutch Queen Máxima cheers for Oranje in Netherlands-Argentina showdown despite Argentinian roots

Dutch Queen Máxima will be cheering for the Netherlands this Friday when the Netherlands takes on Argentina in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, despite the queen’s Argentinian upbringing.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Government Information Service (RVD) has confirmed the queen will ditch her home country in favour of the Netherlands. Let’s go Oranje! 🧡

The Argentinian-born wife of King Willem-Alexander was congratulated last Thursday at the Meet the World event when Argentina beat Poland. After a thank you, she encouraged everyone to “cheer on” the Netherlands. Talk about royal loyalties!

Allegiance to the Netherlands

It is not the first time since Máxima became queen that the two countries have faced each other. In Brazil in 2014, both teams drew 0-0 in the semi-finals before Argentina triumphed 4-2 in penalties.

At that event, the queen was seen at the stadium with her husband, wearing an orange scarf around her neck. RVD gave NOS a similar statement at that time when asked who the queen was rooting for, “Queen Máxima is Dutch and is therefore cheering for the Netherlands.”

It is unclear whether Queen Máxima and her husband will be supporting the Netherlands in person in Qatar this year, given the controversy surrounding Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

How are we feeling about the game Friday? Could Máxima’s support be the lucky charm we need? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!