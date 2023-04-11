More rain and higher temperatures to hit the Netherlands this week

NewsWeather
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Little boy and girl play in rainy summer park. Children with colorful rainbow umbrella, waterproof boots jump in puddle and mud in the rain. Kids walk in autumn shower. Outdoor fun by any weather
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/111703198/stock-photo-kids-playing-in-the-rain.html

Have you ever heard of the Dutch saying ‘April doet wat hij wil‘ (April does what it wants)? Well, we’re about to see the idiom in action.

From rough winds, to rain, to sunshine — this week’s weather will fluctuate more than the Netherlands’ housing prices. Strap in! 🌦️

Starting off strong

After a lovely long Easter weekend, Tuesday starts on a (more or less) good note.

In the morning, we’ll get lots of sunshine all throughout the Netherlands, accompanied by moderate-level windiness. ☀️

READ MORE | 15 things to do this spring in the Netherlands

Lekker terrasje pakken (grabbing a terrace) after work? Not today, unfortunately. While temperatures will rise to about 14 degrees Celsius, clouds and strong winds will start to dominate in the afternoon, only to bring us rain later tonight.

Rainy days ahead

From Wednesday through Friday, Buienradar will be your best friend.

These three days will bring us turbulent (or just typical Dutch?) weather, WeerOnline reports, with strong winds and regular rain showers.

In good news, however, the sun will regularly pop out in between rain showers. Hoera!

The weekend brings us sunshine

From Saturday onwards, the wind will decrease, and we will see more of that big fiery ball in the sky (that’s the sun, everyone!). Temperatures will rise to 15 degrees Celsius.

And finally, the highlight of the week: a SUN-day that lives up to its name. On April 16, temperatures will rise, and the sun will come through more and more. ☀️

READ MORE | 5 ways you can tell that it’s spring in the Netherlands

And the best part? Spring is here to stay! After the weekend, the weather will be much calmer, and temperatures are set to stay between 14 and 20 degrees. 🥳

What’s your favourite way to spend a sunny day in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
11 cosy places to work or study in Eindhoven
Next article
Switching utility providers in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Hoera! Dutch house prices are even cheaper (and still falling)

Ready and raring to finally buy your own home? It may be the perfect time for that, with housing market...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

8 carbon copies of the Netherlands across the world

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 4
Want to leave the Netherlands but afraid that you’ll miss the beautiful architecture? These places are modelled after Dutch towns — but are found...

Hoera! Dutch house prices are even cheaper (and still falling)

Simone Jacobs - 0
Ready and raring to finally buy your own home? It may be the perfect time for that, with housing market prices currently falling and...

Football supporters attack LGBT+ youth group in Eindhoven

Francesca Burbano - 0
On Saturday evening, 20 football supporters attacked an LGBT+ youth meeting being held in a COC building in Eindhoven.  The COC is a national volunteer...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.