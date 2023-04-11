More rain and higher temperatures to hit the Netherlands this week

Have you ever heard of the Dutch saying ‘April doet wat hij wil‘ (April does what it wants)? Well, we’re about to see the idiom in action.

From rough winds, to rain, to sunshine — this week’s weather will fluctuate more than the Netherlands’ housing prices. Strap in! 🌦️

If you don’t like the April weather in the Netherlands, then just wait 15 minutes and it’ll flip to the opposite. — Sky Raisin Patrol (@SkyRaisinBlep) April 8, 2021

Starting off strong

After a lovely long Easter weekend, Tuesday starts on a (more or less) good note.

In the morning, we’ll get lots of sunshine all throughout the Netherlands, accompanied by moderate-level windiness. ☀️

Lekker terrasje pakken (grabbing a terrace) after work? Not today, unfortunately. While temperatures will rise to about 14 degrees Celsius, clouds and strong winds will start to dominate in the afternoon, only to bring us rain later tonight.

Rainy days ahead

From Wednesday through Friday, Buienradar will be your best friend.

Why use a fridge when you can use April’s weather in the Netherlands?#Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/l54AVXPzH0 — Christoph Schwaiger (@cschwaigermt) April 3, 2023

These three days will bring us turbulent (or just typical Dutch?) weather, WeerOnline reports, with strong winds and regular rain showers.

In good news, however, the sun will regularly pop out in between rain showers. Hoera!

The weekend brings us sunshine

From Saturday onwards, the wind will decrease, and we will see more of that big fiery ball in the sky (that’s the sun, everyone!). Temperatures will rise to 15 degrees Celsius.

And finally, the highlight of the week: a SUN-day that lives up to its name. On April 16, temperatures will rise, and the sun will come through more and more. ☀️

And the best part? Spring is here to stay! After the weekend, the weather will be much calmer, and temperatures are set to stay between 14 and 20 degrees. 🥳

What’s your favourite way to spend a sunny day in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments.