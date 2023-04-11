FeaturedLiving in the NetherlandsStudying

11 cosy places to work or study in Eindhoven

Goodbye distractions, hello getting things done ⚡️

Francesca Burbano

Working from home is great — but with so many fantastic cafés, libraries, and coworking spots to work or study in Eindhoven, why not get out and about? 

Whether you’re freelancing, studying, or working remotely, you deserve a breather from home distractions and a barista-made coffee by your side. 

Unsure where to go? Here are the best places in Eindhoven for you to work, study, get in the zone — oh, and smash those deadlines, of course. ⚡️

1. Lucifer Coffee Roasters: Like a living room

Why not escape your own living room to a café that makes you feel at home? Located on the Kleine Berg, one of the cutest streets in the city centre, Lucifer Coffee Roasters offers large tables, heaps of indoor and outdoor seating, plenty of power plugs, and fast WiFi. 

With an all-day breakfast and coffee made from locally roasted beans, this place will make sure you’re fueled up for work!

🏢 Type: Café
💰 Price: Free, just the price of food and drink
Opening hours: 7:30 AM until 6 PM, Monday to Saturday
📍 Location: Kleine Berg 47, 5611 JS Eindhoven

2. ZwartWit Koffie: Australian atmosphere

close-up-of-hands-working-in-a-cosy-cafe-with-yummy-breakfast-and-coffee-eindhoven
Yummy all-day breakfasts and delicious coffee? Count us in! Image: Freepik

Is typical Dutch weather making you unproductive at home? No worries, ZwartWit Koffie will bring laidback Australian vibes to you — without having to leave the Netherlands. 🌞

With great WiFi, large tables, and friendly staff, people often sit here the whole day with their laptops without a problem. 

Oh, and they have fantastic coffees and a delicious “All-day Brekkie,”  score! 🍳

🏢 Type: Café
💰 Price: Free, just the price of food and drink
Opening hours: 8 AM until 5 PM, Monday to Saturday, Sunday opens at 10 AM
📍 Location: Victoriapark 7, 5611 BM Eindhoven

3. The Commons (at The Social Hub): Practical for travellers

man-working-in-cafe-in-hotel-with-his-digital-tablet-eindhoven
Why not work in a café in a hotel? It can be just as relaxing! Image: Freepik

Don’t feel like walking far from the train station in order to find a place to work? No need! The Commons is located right next to the train station on the city side.

The café offers large and quiet workspaces and even has office chairs. Free and reliable WiFi? Ja! Power outlets? Zeker! Can I work here all day? Natuurlijk!

🏢 Type: Café in a hotel
💰 Price: Free, just the price of food and drink
Opening hours: 12 PM to 9 PM, Monday to Sunday
📍 Location: Stationsweg 3, 5611 AA Eindhoven

4. The Happiness Café: Good vibes all around

woman-working-in-cafe-looking-happy-while-drinking-coffee-sitting-across-man-drinking-smoothie-eindhoven
Being in a café that has good vibes can help you stay motivated to keep working! Image: Freepik

In need of some happiness to help you meet those deadlines? The Happiness Café gives off cosy vibes with its decorations and extensive feel-good menu. They even make their own cookies and cakes, the perfect pick-me-up while you focus. 🍪

With excellent internet, accessible electrical outlets, and a lovely location close to the train station, this place is gezellig AND practical!

🏢 Type: Café
💰 Price: Free, just the price of food and drink
Opening hours: 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday to Sunday
📍 Location: Nieuwe Emmasingel 9, 5611 AM Eindhoven

5. Van Abbermuseum: Art admirers unite

This art library is a fresh change of scenery when looking for a place to study or work in Eindhoven. Let the 140,000 books, magazines, and DVDs on offer ignite your creativity and productivity. 🎨

While admission to Van Abbermuseum is free, make sure to reserve your spot at least two days in advance, as there are limited working spaces and opening hours are not super convenient. 

With free WiFi, the opportunity to copy and scan any documents you might need, and no noise nuisance, this library is a get your head in the game kind of space. 

🏢 Type: Library
💰 Price: Free of charge
Opening hours: 11 AM to 1 PM or 2 PM to 4 PM, Tuesdays to Thursdays
📍 Location: Stratumsedijk 2, 5611 ND Eindhoven

6. DENF Coffee: Cozy home feeling

Located in the Witte Dame (White Lady), near the Eindhoven Library, is this café that will make you feel like you haven’t stepped foot outside your home. 

With a welcoming interior, cosy corners with high tables, and jazzy tunes to get your workflow going, DENF Coffee is ideal for Eindhovenaars wanting to work or study all day. 🧑‍💻

🏢 Type: Café
💰 Price: Free, just the price of food and drink
Opening hours: 9 AM to 6 PM, with Saturday and Sunday opening at 10 AM
📍 Location: Clausplein 4, 5611 XP Eindhoven

7. CoffeeLab: For the coffee fanatics 

close-up-photo-of-barista-making-coffee-from-locally-roasted-beans-eindhoven
Delicious coffee while you get into a productive mode? Yes, please! Image: Freepik

Located in the same building as the train station on the city side, this café makes it ideal for those needing to catch a train (after being productive, of course). 😌

CoffeeLab has everything you might need for a good working day: tranquil music, tables dedicated to laptops, veel power outlets, and a great view of the city if you need to give your eyes a little screen break. 

Oh, and the founder is one of the first (multiple) title-winning baristas from the Netherlands, so order a nice cup of joe and get your work done! ☕️

🏢 Type: Café
💰 Price: Free, just the price of food and drink
Opening hours: 8 AM to 6 PM, Monday to Friday, with Saturday opening at 9 AM and Sunday at 10 AM
📍 Location: Stationsplein 23, 5611 AC Eindhoven

8. Out of Office: A true workplace feel

young-woman-working-with-laptop-browsing-internet-in-a-cafe-eindhoven
Order that coffee, take out your laptop, and get in the zone! Image: Freepik

Don’t have a nice desk to work from home? This café will give you that cosy office feel. Out of Office is essentially a café where you can work and drink coffee, but you can also rent out a flexible workplace for some extra privacy. 

Dedicated study/work areas, soft music playing in the background, and long desks for laptop users — all enough reasons to escape the traditional office. 🏖️

🏢 Type: Café and flexible workspaces
💰 Price: €60 a month for two half-days per week, which includes coffee, tea, and water
Opening hours: 9 AM to 6 PM, Monday to Friday, with Saturday and Sunday opening at 10 AM
📍 Location: Torenallee 101, 5617 BR Eindhoven

9. Coffeelovers Van Pierre: Booklovers galore 

woman-reading-a-book-in-cafe-eindhoven-taking-a-break-from-working
If you need a break from the working/studying life, there are many books to browse through! Image: Freepik

This cute coffee shop is a mix between a café and a bookstore. Van Pierre is located on level -1, where you’ll find large, long tables to sit with your laptop. If your devices need a boost, there are many power outlets right on the table! 

In need of a break? Van Pierre also has relaxing sofas to chill and curl up with a book. 📚

If you’re a coffee addict, make sure to grab a loyalty card and get every tenth coffee free!

🏢 Type: Café and bookstore
💰 Price: Free, just the price of food and drink
Opening hours: 10 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday to Saturday, with Sunday and Monday opening from 12 PM
📍 Location: Nieuwe Emmasingel 44, 5611 AM Eindhoven

10. Eindhoven Library: An intellectual environment 

The Eindhoven Library (Bibliotheek Eindhoven) is the perfect place to be when you need a quiet place to study or work in Eindhoven. 🙇‍♀️

The library has a quiet study room, free WiFi, and many power outlets. 

Looking for something a little more lively during your break? The library café is a great spot for a coffee break. Just note that it can be quite noisy, so it may not be ideal for those Zoom calls. 😀

🏢 Type: Library
💰 Price: Free
Opening hours: 10 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday to Saturday, 12 PM to 5 PM Monday, and 1 PM to 5 PM Sunday
📍 Location: Emmasingel 22, 5611 AZ Eindhoven 

11. Piazza Café: For those that love plants 

young-woman-working-in-cafe-in-eindhoven-surrounded-by-plants
Being surrounded by plants can be a huge mood boost while working! Image: Freepik

Shopping as a break, anyone? This luxurious café is located on the ground floor of de Bijenkorf department store and is equipped with free WiFi and many power outlets. 

Its interior is a nature lover’s escape — light colours, lots of plants, bamboo, a relaxed sitting area, and a bar overlooking the terrace. 

You’ll find many people toiling behind their laptops all day long at Piazza Café as a result — stress-free, natuurlijk. 🌿

🏢 Type: Café
💰 Price: Free, except for food and drink
Opening hours: 10 AM to 6:30 PM Tuesday to Saturday, 10 AM to 8:30 PM Friday, and 11 AM to 5:30 PM Sunday to Monday
📍 Location: Piazza 1, 5611 AE Eindhoven

Whether you’re in beast mode studying or crossing things off your to-do lists, these 11 places to study or work in Eindhoven will get you where you need to go. ✅

What place is your favourite to work or study in Eindhoven? Share your recommendations in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
