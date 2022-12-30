The Netherlands will ring in the new year with rain and rising temperatures 

It may not come as a shock that the Netherlands will be drenched in rain — but temperatures are on the rise at the same rate as inflation! 🥵

This New Year’s weekend is expected to have temperatures of up to 17 degrees Celsius, reports NU.nl.

Meteorologists announced a code orange warning for ice and slipperiness over land and canals not even two weeks ago. Talk about temperamental!

After rain comes shine

Rain will fall across the country through the afternoon with heavy gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Temperatures will rise to 12 degrees in the north and up to 14 degrees in the south of the Netherlands on Saturday evening.⛱️

At least we won’t all be bundled up looking like marshmallows in our puffer jackets at our New Year’s parties this year.

