The Netherlands will ring in the new year with rain and rising temperatures 

It may not come as a shock that the Netherlands will be drenched in rain — but temperatures are on the rise at the same rate as inflation! 🥵

This New Year’s weekend is expected to have temperatures of up to 17 degrees Celsius, reports NU.nl.

Meteorologists announced a code orange warning for ice and slipperiness over land and canals not even two weeks ago. Talk about temperamental!  

After rain comes shine

Rain will fall across the country through the afternoon with heavy gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE | 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

Temperatures will rise to 12 degrees in the north and up to 14 degrees in the south of the Netherlands on Saturday evening.⛱️

At least we won’t all be bundled up looking like marshmallows in our puffer jackets at our New Year’s parties this year.

What do you think of these high temperatures? Tell us in the comments below.

After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

