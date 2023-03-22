It’s happening, the Dutch government wants to get rid of TikTok (at least for some of us)

NewsPolitics & Society
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
photo-of-person-using-TikTok-app-on-phone-while-in-office-with-woman-in-background
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/closed-up-image-female-using-tiktok-application-smartphone-office-9-oct-2022-chiangmai-thailand_34477164.htm#query=TikTok&position=32&from_view=search&track=sph

No more cute pet videos and viral face filters during lunch breaks in The Hague. The Dutch government has asked all civil servants to immediately stop using certain apps, including TikTok, on their work phones.

This move comes as part of the Dutch Cabinet’s decision to strongly advise against certain potentially high-risk apps on government officials’ mobile work devices. 

Why? According to RTL Nieuws, there are concerns that some apps could lead to government data leaks via the apps on phones. 😮

The government is now working on a plan to ensure that only approved apps can be installed on government work mobile devices — meaning yep, no more scrolling TikTok while civil servants take their breaks.

TikTok isn’t the only victim? 

The ban is not purely focused on TikTok — though this is probably the app we’re most bummed about (we’ll miss the VVD TikTok account 🥲).

The Dutch State Secretary for Digitization, Alexandra Van Huffelen, explains that “recent parliamentary questions and international developments have led us to a careful consideration that goes further than advising against one application.”

All apps from countries with an offensive cyber program against the Netherlands are on the list. Meaning that the Chinese-owned app, TikTok, is among them.

READ MORE | This American TikToker is sharing hella accurate truths about dating in the Netherlands (and more!)

What’s the concern?

The AIVD (Dutch intelligence and security agency) concluded that these apps pose an increased risk of espionage from potential data leaks of sensitive government data. 

Even on TikTok — the app where everyone’s dancing, complaining about the Dutch weather or showing off their cats. 

@dutchreview

€0,36 for “sip from my water bottle” ??? #netherlands #tikkie #nederlands #fyp #dutchtiktok #dutch #internationalstudent

♬ My Happy Song – Super Simple Songs

While there is little evidence at the moment, there are concerns that the Chinese-owned app could come under pressure from their government and sensitive Dutch government information could be leaked. 

READ MORE | Thirst traps of Dutch politicians? Yup, they’re a thing

Van Huffelegen writes in a letter to the lower house of the Dutch parliament that “the national government must be able to do its work safely, also via its mobile devices.”

How was this decided?

The Dutch government advised the halt on these apps on government phones after the AIVD flagged the risk and a parliamentary majority called for the restriction to be brought in. 

Many in the House of Representatives, such as from the VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie, evaluated the risk as too high.  

And the Dutch are not alone in this fear. The United States government already agreed at the end of last year to ban TikTok on work phones of government officials for similar concerns over the risk of espionage. 

READ MORE | Dutch TrainTok? This TikToker shames people running to catch Dutch trains

So to everyone working for the Dutch government, we wish you the best of luck without TikTok on your breaks or commutes home, which sometimes, let’s be honest, does help us get through the long work week. 

What do you think about this move by the Dutch government? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below. 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
You’re joking: badgers cause Dutch train services to be halted AGAIN
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

You’re joking: badgers cause Dutch train services to be halted AGAIN

If there’s one obstacle the Netherlands probably didn’t expect to tackle in 2023, it’s badgers. Those sneaky bois are at...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

You’re joking: badgers cause Dutch train services to be halted AGAIN

Simone Jacobs - 0
If there’s one obstacle the Netherlands probably didn’t expect to tackle in 2023, it’s badgers. Those sneaky bois are at it again, causing damage...

Aid organisations worried for Ukrainians in the NL following reports of exploitation

Francesca Burbano - 0
Aid organisations have expressed their worry as they have received a number of reports of Ukrainian refugees being exploited while living in the Netherlands.  FairWork,...

9 brilliant places to work or study in Maastricht

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Finding the best place to work or study in Maastricht can be tricky: where can you sit all day? Where has the best coffee?...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.